Full list of Reliance 1 players for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 ft. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma  

Reliance 1 have a strong squad at their disposal in the DY Patil T20 Cup. All-round cricketer Hardik Pandya is one of their key players in the tournament.

Pandya is making his comeback after last donning the national colors in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. In a match against Bangladesh in Pune back in October last year, he twisted his ankle while bowling after which he was ruled out of the tournament.

By playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik has a great chance of getting back in shape ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20I World Cup.

Tilak Varma is one of the most promising cricketers in the Indian cricketing circuit. With the World Cup coming up, he will look to chip in with some handy knocks. Pandya and Tilak have been teammates in the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Nehal Wadhera made a name for himself while playing for the Mumbai franchise in the IPL. The focus will be on how he steps up for the Reliance team. Akash Madhwal; who was outstanding in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants, will also be in action.

The likes of Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya, who have played in the IPL, will need to step up. Piyush Chawla is a veteran in the T20 format and is expected to lead their bowling attack from the front.

Reliance 1 full squad for DY Patil T20 Cup 2024

Abhilash Shetty, Akash Madhwal, Anshul Khamboj, Ashwin Das, Avneesg Sudha, Deepraj Gaonkar, Dev Lakra, Dinesh Bana, E Sanketh, Hardik Pandya, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Luvnith Sisodia, M Krishna, Manit Jasrotia, Nehal Wadhera, Mohd Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Nihal Vadera, Piyush Chawla, Prashant Sai Painkra, Prerit Dutta, Pukhraj Mann, Raghav Gopal, Raghav Goyal, Rohit Rayudu, Shwalik Sharma, Tilak Varma, Vikash Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Yashovardhan Singh.

