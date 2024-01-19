Full list of Sharjah Warriors players for ILT20 2024 ft. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Junaid Siddique

Sharjah Warriors were part of the first season of the ILT20 and will be a part of the upcoming edition as well. They will face the defending champions Gulf Giants in the opening game this season on Friday, January 19.

Warriors managed to win just three out of 10 matches last season and finished second-last. One of their three wins came against the Giants last season.

The Capri Global Capital Limited-owned team retained six players from last season. But they released Moeen Ali from their squad, who was the captain of the side last season. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has replaced Moeen as the skipper of the side. Cadmore was the leading run-scorer for the team last season.

The five other players apart from Cadmore who have been retained from the previous season are Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, and Muhammad Jawadullah.

Naveen-ul-Haq finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Warriors last season along with Junaid. However, Naveen has been banned by ILT20 for 20 months for breaching the player agreement.

Out of the 14 players signed by the team this season, Basil Hameed and Qais Ahmad are the only players who played in the tournament last year. Hameed, Jawadullah, Junaid and Nilansh Keswani are the four UAE players in the squad for this season.

Johnson Charles, Joe Denly, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, and Kohler-Cadmore are the batters who can bat in the top order. Mark Deyal, Hameed and Sean Williams are strong contenders to bat in the middle order.

James Fuller, Lewis Gregory, Keswani, Daniel Sams, and Chris Woakes are the five all-rounders in the squad. Junaid, Dilshan Madushanka, Jawadullah, and Chris Sole are the pacers in the team.

The spin department has proven performers like Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt, and Qais Ahmad.

Sharjah Warriors squad for ILT20 2024

Here is Sharjah Warriors' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the ILT20:

Basil Hameed, Johnson Charles (wk), Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Martin Guptill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c & wk), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sean Williams, James Fuller, Lewis Gregory, Nilansh Keswani, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Dilshan Madushanka, Muhammad Jawadullah, Qais Ahmad, Chris Sole, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Watt.

