Full list of South Africa Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla

The International Masters League T20, set to begin on February 22, marks the debut edition of this exciting tournament where retired cricketing legends will bring thrilling action to fans. The tournament will feature six teams competing in 15 matches, including three playoff fixtures.

One of the standout teams in the league is the South Africa Masters, captained by the legendary Jacques Kallis. The team boasts a formidable batting lineup, with accomplished players such as Hashim Amla, Alviro Petersen, and Farhaan Behardien.

Adding further depth to the squad, the all-round abilities of Jean Paul Duminy and Jonty Rhodes are invaluable assets. The South Africa Masters’ bowling attack is equally impressive, with the pace of Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, and Vernon Philander providing a potent challenge for any opposition. Their skillful deliveries make them a constant threat to attacking batters.

The South Africa Masters will open their campaign on February 26, facing the Sri Lanka Masters at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Following that, they will compete against the India Masters on March 1, the England Masters on March 3, the Australia Masters on March 7, and the West Indies Masters on March 11.

Each team will play five matches, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. The winners of both semifinal matches will meet in the grand final on March 16, where the champion of the inaugural International Masters League T20 will be crowned.

South Africa Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the South Africa Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Alviro Petersen, Farhaan Behardien, Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dane Vilas, Morne van Wyk, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.

