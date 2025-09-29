Full list of Team India's Asia Cup wins; scorecards of finals and top performers

Team India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue thus clinched the title by remaining unbeaten in the tournament. Team India had earlier beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage and by six wickets in the Super 4 round of the T20 event.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India held Pakistan in 146. The batting side got off to a great start and were 113-1 at one stage. They, however, suffered a shocking collapse, losing 9-33. In the chase, India were 3-20 inside the powerplay. However, Tilak Varma guided the innings with mature 69* off 53 balls.

By beating Pakistan in the final on Sunday, India lifted the Asia Cup for the ninth time. On that note, we look back at all of Team India's Asia Cup triumphs in both ODI and T20I formats.

#1 1984 - India beat Pakistan by 54 runs

The inaugural Asia Cup edition was held in 1984 in Sharjah. India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the only three teams that took part. The tournament was played in a round-robin format, with Team India winning both their matches.

India beat Pakistan by 54 runs in the third match of the tournament to be crowned inaugural champions. Batting first, India scored 188/4 and then bowled out Pakistan for 134. Surinder Khanna (56 off 72) was the Player of the Match.

Brief scores: India 188/4 (Surinder Khanna 54) beat Pakistan 134 (Roger Binny 3/33, Ravi Shastri 3/40) by 54 runs

#2 1988 - India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

India's second Asia Cup triumph was registered in Bangladesh in 1988 when they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final in Dhaka. Apart from India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, hosts Bangladesh also featured in the tournament.

India won the toss and bowled first in the final. Kris Srikkanth starred with 3-12 as the Lankans were bowled out for 176. Navjot Sidhu (76 off 87) and skipper Dilip Vengsarkar (50* off 81) starred in the chase as India cruised home in 37.1 overs. Sidhu was the Player of the Final and the Player of the Series for scoring 179 runs. With the ball, off-spinner Arshad Ayub claimed nine wickets.

Brief scores: India 180/4 (Navjot Sidhu 76, Dilip Vengsarkar 50*) beat Sri Lanka 176 (Kris Srikkanth 3-12) by 6 wickets

#3 1990-91 - India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

India continued their domination in the Asia Cup by winning their third title in 1990-91, a tournament which was played at home. After cruising through the league stage, India again met Sri Lanka in the final and registered a seven-wicket win.

Electing to field first after winning the toss, the hosts restricted Sri Lanka to 204-9 in 45 overs as Kapil Dev claimed 4-31. In the chase, Sanjay Manjrekar top-scored with 75* off 95, while skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scored 54* off 39 and Sachin Tendulkar 53 off 70.

Brief scores: India 205/3 (Sanjay Manjrekar 75*, Mohammad Azharuddin 54*) beat Sri Lanka 204/9 (Arjuna Ranatunga 49, Kapil Dev 4/31) by 7 wickets

Sidhu (144 runs) was India's leading run-getter in Asia Cup 1990-91, while Kapil finished with nine wickets.

#4 1995 - India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

Team India cruised into the final of the 1995 Asia Cup as well, hammering Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the league stage. India once again met Sri Lanka in the final played in Sharjah and registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

Fielding first, India held Sri Lanka to 230-7 as Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble claimed two wickets each. In the chase, skipper Azharuddin top-scored with 90* off 89 and Sidhu 84* off 106.

Brief scores: India 233/2 (Mohammad Azharuddin 90*, Navjot Sidhu 84*) beat Sri Lanka 230/7 (Asanka Gurusinha 85, Venkatesh Prasad 2-32) by 8 wickets

Tendulkar top-scored in the tournament with 205 runs, while Kumble finished with seven wickets.

#5 2010 - India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs

It took 15 years for Team India to clinch their fifth Asia Cup crown. They got there by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Dambulla by 81 runs in 2010. India won two matches in the league stage to reach yet another Asia Cup final.

The Men in Blue won the toss and batted first in the summit clash. Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 66 off 88 balls as India put up 268-6 on the board. Ashish Nehra then claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 187.

Brief scores: India 268/6 (Dinesh Karthik 66, Thilina Kandamby 2-37) beat Sri Lanka 187 (Chamara Kapugedera 55*, Ashish Nehra 4-40) by 81 runs

Gautam Gambhir scored 203 runs for India in the edition, while Nehra picked up six scalps.

#6 2016 - India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets (T20I)

The 2016 Asia Cup was played in the T20 format. UAE, Oman, Afghanistan and Hong Kong also featured in the tournament played in Bangladesh. The hosts joined India in the final in Mirpur, but went down by eight wickets.

The Men in Blue bowled first after winning the toss and held Bangladesh to 120-5 as four bowler claimed one wicket each. In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 60 off 44.

Brief scores: India 122/2 (Shikhar Dhawan 60, Virat Kohli 41*) beat Bangladesh 120-5 (Sabbir Rahman 32*, Jasprit Bumrah 1-13) by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli was India's leading run-getter in Asia Cup, scoring 153 runs in four innings, while Hardik Pandya claimed seven wickets.

#7 2018 - India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

The Men in Blue lifted their seventh Asia Cup title in UAE in 2018. They topped Group A and the Super 4 round to reach the final. India again met Bangladesh in the summit clash in Dubai in 2018 and this time clinched a last-ball thriller.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored only 222 despite Litton Das' 121 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-45. In the chase, Team India got home off the last ball as Kedar Jadhav (23*) scampered for a leg bye.

Brief scores: India 223/7 (Rohit Sharma 48, Rubel Hossain 2-26) beat Bangladesh 222 (Litton Das 121, Kuldeep Yadav 3-45) by 3 wickets

Dhawan was named Player of the Series in Asia Cup 2018 for scoring 342 runs, while Kuldeep claimed 10 scalps.

#8 Asia Cup 2023 - India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

India cruised into the final of Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue faced Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo. In a disappointingly one-sided contest, the Lankans were bowled over for 50 in 15.2 overs as Mohammed Siraj claimed 6-21. In the chase, Team India raced home by 10 wickets in 6.1 overs.

Brief scores: India 51/0 (Shubman Gill 27*) beat Sri Lanka 50 (Mohammed Siraj 6-21) by 10 wickets

Kuldeep was named Player of the Tournament for claiming nine wickets, while Gill was the top run-getter with 302 runs.

#9 Asia Cup 2025 - India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets (T20I)

India added to their Asia Cup trophy cabinet by clinching their ninth title on Sunday in Dubai. After Kuldeep's 4-30 played a key role in restricting Pakistan to 146, Varma took India home with help from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33).

Brief scores: India 150/5 (Tilak Varma 69*, Faheem Ashraf 3-29) beat Pakistan 146 (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Kuldeep Yadav 4-30) by 5 wickets

Opener Abhishek Sharma was the Player of the Tournament in Asia Cup 2025 for hammering 314 runs at a strike rate of 200. With the ball, Kuldeep claimed 17 wickets at an average of 9.29.

