Full list of Telugu Warriors players for Celebrity Cricket League 2024 ft. Akhil Akkineni and Daggubati Venkatesh

Telugu Warriors are a team in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) that represents the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Some of the biggest names in the Telugu movie industry are a part of the team, owned by Sachiin J Joshi and Suresh Babu.

Sachiin is also a part of the squad as an all-rounder. He is the son of the Jagdish Joshi, who is the owner of the JMJ group of industries. Sachin owned the Dambulla Vikings franchise in the Lanka Premier League, which was terminated by the Sri Lanka Cricket in 2021 before the second season.

Akhil Akkineni has been appointed the skipper of the Telugu Warriors for the upcoming season. While Daggubati Venkatesh is the mentor of the team, Regina Cassandra, Pranitha Subhash, and Adah Sharma have been roped in as the brand ambassadors.

The Warriors have been the most successful team in the history of the Celebrity Cricket League. They have been a part of the tournament since the first edition in 2011, winning the title four out of the last five seasons. They defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the final by nine wickets last season.

The 10th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League will start on Friday, February 23, in Sharjah. A total of eight teams will participate in the competition - Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, C3 Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, and Telugu Warriors.

Sharjah, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam will host a total of 20 matches this year, with the final scheduled to be played on March 17.

The Warriors will play their first game of the season against the Bhojpuri Dabbangs on Saturday, February 24.

Telugu Warriors squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2024

Here is the Telugu Warriors' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024:

Akhil Akkineni (c), Sachin Joshi, Ashwin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, Harish.

