Full list of Telugu Warriors players for Celebrity Cricket League 2025 ft. Akhil Akkineni and Sudheer Babu

The Telugu Warriors stand as one of the most successful teams in the history of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), having secured an impressive four titles in five final appearances. Owned by Venkatesh Daggubati and Sachin Joshi, and led by Akhil Akkineni, the team has been a dominant force since the league’s inaugural season in 2011.

Representing the Telugu film industry (Tollywood), the Warriors proudly showcase the cricketing talents of celebrities from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Their journey to success began in 2015 when they claimed their first championship by defeating the Chennai Rhinos.

This victory set the stage for a remarkable winning streak, as they successfully defended their title in 2016 against the Karnataka Bulldozers. Their dominance continued with a third consecutive championship, securing the 2017 title by defeating the Kerala Strikers.

In 2023, they further cemented their legacy by clinching their fourth title, overcoming the Bhojpuri Dabbangs in a thrilling final—becoming the only team to achieve such a feat.

As the 2025 edition of the CCL approaches, the Telugu Warriors will begin their campaign on February 8, facing the Karnataka Bulldozers on the opening day at the KSCA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. They will then take on the Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Chennai Rhinos in Hyderabad, before concluding their league-stage matches in Surat against the Bengal Tigers.

With an impressive track record and a hunger for further success, the Telugu Warriors remain strong contenders for yet another CCL title.

Telugu Warriors squad for Celebrity Cricket League 2025

Here is the Telugu Warriors' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Celebrity Cricket League 2025:

Akhil Akkineni Venkatesh (c), Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Nandakishore, Nikhil, Siddarth, Prabhu, Raghu, Sushanth, Srikanth, Taraka Ratna, Samrat Reddy, Viswa

