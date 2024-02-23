Full list of VVIP Uttar Pradesh players for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 ft. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu

VVIP Uttar Pradesh are a franchise team in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024. The tournament starts on Friday, February 23 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. This is the first edition of the tournament and is being organized by the Indian Power Cricket Academy (IPCA), presented by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), and managed by 100 Sports.

The draft ceremony for the tournament took place in October last year. Suresh Raina was signed as captain of the side. The team contains some of the seasoned players of the game along with regional talents.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu are the two star cricketers in the batting lineup and a lot will depend on them. Chris Mpofu is the international player in the squad. Pawan Negi and Praveen Kumar will lead the bowling attack of the team. Rajat Bhatia, Anureet Singh, and Punit Bisht are players with a ton of experience in domestic cricket for India.

The tournament was supposed to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. But now it has been moved to Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

A total of six teams will participate in the competition - Mumbai Champions, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Rajasthan Legends, Telangana Tigers, Red Carpet Delhi, and VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

Each team will play a total of five matches in a single round-robin format. The top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals and the winners will play in the final. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, March 3.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh squad for Indian Veteran Premier League 2024

Here is the VVIP Uttar Pradesh complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024:

Ambati Rayudu, Anshul Kapoor, Parvinder Singh, Rajender Bisht, Rohit Srivastava, Sachin Rawal, Suresh Raina (c), Bhanu Seth, Parveen Thapar, Pradeep Kumar, Rajat Bhatia, Sonu Nagar, Damodar Redkar (wk), Punit Bisht, Anureet Singh, Chris Mpofu, Joginder Singh, KS Rana, Monu Kumar, Mritunjay Tripathi (wk), Pawan Negi, Praveen Kumar, and Vinod Wilson.

