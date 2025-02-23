Full list of West Indies Masters players for International Masters League T20 2025 ft. Brian Lara and Chris Gayle

The International Masters League T20, featuring six distinguished teams, is set to commence on February 22 and conclude on March 16. Over this period, 18 exciting matches will be played across three iconic venues, bringing together retired cricket legends from the modern era.

Ad

One of the standout teams in the tournament is the West Indies Masters, led by the legendary Brian Lara, captain of the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy-winning team. Lara will be joined by the dynamic Chris Gayle, known as the "Universe Boss." This powerful duo, with their explosive batting abilities, promises to be a major force in the competition, capable of dominating bowlers throughout the tournament.

The West Indies Masters’ batting strength is further amplified by the versatile all-round skills of Dwayne Smith, while the bowling attack is equally formidable. The spin department includes the experienced trio of Sulieman Benn, Ashley Nurse and Tino Best, providing a well-rounded spin attack. In addition, the fast-bowling unit is strengthened by the inclusion of Ravi Rampaul, Fidel Edwards and Jerome Taylor, ensuring a potent bowling lineup that can challenge any opposition.

Ad

Trending

The West Indies Masters will kick off their campaign on Day 2 of the tournament, facing the Australia Masters on February 24 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Their subsequent fixtures include matches against the England Masters on February 27, the Sri Lanka Masters on March 6, the India Masters on March 8, and the South Africa Masters on March 11.

With such an impressive squad, the West Indies Masters are poised to be strong contenders in this thrilling T20 league.

Ad

West Indies Masters squad for International Masters League T20 2025

Here is the West Indies Masters' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the International Masters League T20 2025:

Brian Lara (C), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin, Williams Perkins, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️