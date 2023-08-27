Full overview of the US Masters T10 League Season 1

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League is currently underway. The tournament began on August 18 and will conclude on August 27. As the name suggests, the competition is being played in the T10 format - 10 overs per side. All the matches are being played at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

The inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 League features six franchises - Atlanta Riders, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Triton's, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers.

Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis, and Irfan Pathan are among the many big names from international cricket featuring in the tournament.

Three matches were played per day in the league stage, while the knockout matches were held on Saturday. New York Warriors beat California Knights by eight wickets in Qualifier 1, while Texas Chargers got the better of Morrisville Unity by eight wickets in the Eliminator. In Qualifier 2, the Texas Chargers defeated the California Knights by seven wickets.

New York Warriors will clash with Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10 final on Sunday.

Who are the owners of the six US Masters T10 League 2023 franchises?

Below is the list of the owners of all six franchises in the US Masters T10 League.

California Knights: Janak Patel, Rajesh Batta, Nimesh Desai, Rohit Batta and Rajat Rocky Batta (RRB Dance Company founder).

New York Warriors: Preet Kamal, Gurmeet Singh, and Kayvon Thibodeaux (NFL player).

Morrisville Unity: Maxi Kleber (NBA player) and Mickey Moniak (MLB player).

Texas Chargers: Paresh Patel, Hemal Doshi, and Atman Raval.

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Riders: Bashundhara Group (Owners of Rangpur Riders BPL team).

New Jersey Triton's: Himanshu B Patel (Founder & CEO of Triton Electric Vehicles).

US Masters T10 League 2023: Full squad list

Below is a look at squads of all six franchises featuring in the inaugural US Masters T10 League.

Texas Chargers squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Upul Tharanga, Neil Broom, Noor Ali Zadran, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Ben Dunk, Phil Mustard, Praveen Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Siddharth Trivedi, Paul Adams, Ross Taylor, Umar Gul, Fidel Edwards.

Atlanta Riders squad: Lendl Simmons, Robin Uthappa, Grant Elliott, Hammad Azam, Junaid Siddique, David Hussey, Dwayne Smith, Chaturanga de Silva, Hamilton Masakadza, Farhad Reza, Nasir Hossain, S Sreesanth, Mohammad Irfan, Amila Aponso, Elias Sunny, Kamrul Islam.

California Knights squad: Aaron Finch, Ricardo Powell, Suresh Raina, Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Jesal Karia, Denesh Ramdin (w), Anureet Singh, Ashley Nurse, Pawan Suyal, Devendra Bishoo, Rusty Theron, Ben Laughlin, Sudeep Tyagi, Peter Siddle.

New Jersey Triton's squad: Gautam Gambhir, Craig McMillan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Albie Morkel, Jesse Ryder, Christopher Barnwell, Naman Ojha(w), Tim Ambrose, RP Singh, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bipul Sharma.

Morrisville Unity squad: Chris Gayle, Dilshan Munaweera, Parthiv Patel (w), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Angelo Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Andries Gous, Harbhajan Singh, Makhaya Ntini, Najaf Shah, Rahul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Calvin Savage, Vikas Tokas, Dane Piedt.

New York Warriors squad: Murali Vijay, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Cody Chetty, Chamara Kapugedera, Jonathan Carter, Shahid Afridi (c), Johan Botha, Umaid Asif, William Perkins, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman, Munaf Patel, Dhammika Prasad, Jerome Taylor.

Turning back the clock

There have been some highly impressive performances across franchises in the inaugural US Masters T10 League so far. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch smashed 75* off 31 balls for California Knights against New Jersey Triton's. South Africa’s Richard Levi smashed 66 off 25 balls for New York Warriors against Morrisville Unity.

South African legend Jacques Kallis also showed that even at 47 he can still wield the willow rather effectively. He hammered an unbeaten 64 off 31 balls representing California Knights against Texas Chargers. Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also made an impact with a blazing 41* off 21 balls for New Jersey Triton's against Morrisville Unity. He also claimed 2/23 in the same match.

Mohammad Hafeez smashed 57 off 22 for Texas Chargers against Morrisville Unity in the Eliminator. Hafeez followed it up with 68* off 24 in Qualifier 2, outshining Kallis’ 56* off 22 balls, which featured six sixes.

Expand Tweet

Among bowlers, Thisara Perera claimed 4/17 in the Eliminator for the Texas Chargers. Former India speedster Sreesanth picked up 4/12 for Morrisville Unity in a game against Deccan Chargers, while Sohail Khan registered figures of 4/15 New York Warriors versus Atlanta Riders.