India's tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced

Detailed scheduled for India's tour of Sri Lanka with dates, venues and time.

India will play 3 tests, 5 ODIs and 1 T20I against Sri Lanka

The full schedule for India’s tour of Sri Lanka, that is to take place from July to September 2017, was released yesterday. India will play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I against the Sri Lankan side.

Two warm-up games are scheduled on July 21 and 22, just before the first test in Kandy, that starts on July 26. The squads for both the teams are yet to be announced.

India will tour the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against West Indies before they go to Sri Lanka. Both West Indies and Sri Lanka have their worries with regards to their qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 and will try to push hard against the powerful Indian team.

India’s full schedule for the Sri Lanka tour is as follows:

Warm-up matches

July 21 and 22 at 10 AM (IST)

Test series



1st Test: July 26 to 30 in Kandy at 10 AM (IST)



2nd Test: Aug 4 to 8 in Galle at 10 AM (IST)



3rd Test: Aug 12 to 16 in Colombo at 10 AM (IST)

ODI series



1st ODI: Aug 20 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)



2nd ODI: Aug 24 in Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)



3rd ODI: Aug 27 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)



4th ODI: Aug 30 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)



5th ODI: Sept 3 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

T20 game

Sept 6 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 7:00 PM (IST)