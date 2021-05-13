Five of the funniest cricketers on Instagram

Social media has become a staple in our daily lives. The same goes for cricketers too. And while the perils of social media platforms will always be a cause for debate, there is no denying that it is an integral part of modern-day culture.

Photos of matchdays as well as training have become routine uploads for most players as they try to keep their profiles active, along with the sponsorship deals that come their way. Teams also keep their social media accounts active to engage with their fans.

While cricketers in India have always enjoyed elite status, they were not easily accessible to their fans prior to the advent of social media. Today, fans get a chance to interact with their real-life heroes. It may not always be praise the players get to hear. In some instances, cricketers get brutally trolled for their actions on the field as well.

While regulations need to be in place for what goes around on social media, some cricketers use the platform in the 'correct way'. Almost every cricketer has an Instagram profile with thousands or millions of followers,

Most cricketers might not read the flurry of comments that flood their profiles, but some of them are a tad cheekier in their approach. Some players even use the platform to really create a stir with some hysterical comments.

We take a look at five cricketers who are a bit tongue in cheek with how they handle their profiles.

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has a healthy following on his Instagram account and is easily one of the most active cricketers on the platform. His posts are usually dominated by his son Zoraver, but in times such as these, when he is away from his family, Dhawan has convinced his teammates to join in.

The southpaw also engages with his fellow cricketers around the world. True to his typical Delhi-boy nature, he never shies away from shaking a leg or spreading a good laugh. His rendition of "Daddy cool" alongside his son is as heartwarming as it gets.

Apart from the lively posts on his profile, Dhawan loves to troll his teammates. When Cheteshwar Pujara decided to share a rare wicket he scalped in a Ranji game, Dhawan couldn't contain himself with something he noticed.

As Pujara sprinted to celebrate his wicket, Dhawan didn't miss the opportunity to pull his teammate's leg and mentioned he should apply the same energy when running between the wickets.

Dhawan said, “Bhai kabhie itne tez sprint running karte waqt bhi maar liya kar. Well bowled waise.” (Brother sometimes try to sprint fast between the wickets like this)

4. James Neesham

Jimmy Neesham is one of the most active cricketers on social media. He never misses out on an opportunity to share a laugh, even at the cost of brutally trolling others.

While Neesham's Twitter account has been doing the rounds since his inclusion in the IPL in 2019, he has been relentless on Instagram as well. He left fans in splits with his comment on Mayank Agarwal's recent post.

Team-mates in the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL last season, the two shared a good rapport. When Mayank posted a picture with the hashtag 'Monday motivation', Jimmy couldn't help but point its funny side.

Jimmy Neesham commenting on Mayank Agarwal

The comment went viral on social media, with the Kiwi once again proving why he's regarded as one of the funniest cricketers off the field.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most active social media users across the country. Tiktok challenges, slapsticking captions, and goofing around with his teammates - Chahal offers it all to his social media followers.

The scrawny cricketer is a natural in front of the camera, something which first came to light when he started hosting 'Chahal TV' while touring with the Indian side.

Chahal provides some behind-the-scenes footage from the team dressing rooms as well. With an innocent no-filter and nutty persona, Chahal keeps the spirit high in the dugout just as much as he does for his fans.

His captain, Virat Kohli, has even joked about the leg-spinner being a clown in the side. The ultra-active cricketer on social media never misses a chance to make his presence felt.

An example of Chahal's shenanigans would be when Kohli went live on Instagram with Indian footballer Sunil Chettri. Chahal was hell-bent on provoking a response from his skipper on the live chat and wouldn't stop commenting to get his attention.

Kohli eventually lost patience and acknowledged his little leg spinner with some banter.

Virat about chahal : "Iska kaam ho gaya hai, iski taare vaare hil gayi hai" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/87O7G0lB7V — saks. (@maybeflickshot) May 17, 2020

Another teammate of Chahal's who is in constant banter with him is his vice-captain, Rohit Sharma. Here's one such instance where Chahal is sending some good wishes to Rohit, with a wry caption.

Yuzvendra Chahal with Rohit Sharma

Mrs. Sharma showed some quirkiness as well in calling out Chahal for such a caption, which the leggie justified in his typical way.

2. David Warner

Australian opener David Warner is next on our list. While the family man seems to be finding the right balance between his work and home, his social media activity stands out.

To some, Warner might be coming across as that uncle who discovered an app and couldn't get himself to stop using it. To an extent, that might be the case. The former SRH captain started using the Reface app and hasn't looked back since.

Rajnikanth movies, Shahrukh Khan movies or even the infamous Bahubali, Warner is familiar with it all. He enjoys a good laugh with his followers every now and then.

Warner has been heavily active on Instagram and was thrilled with the response he got from his fans. The southpaw has been trolled by his fellow cricketers but continues to take it in good spirits. In fact, he is bent on getting some of them to do the duet dances with him too.

Warner and Chahal share their love for Tiktok videos. (bdcricktime)

While Chahal and Warner may have linked up to shoot a video together during the IPL, Virat Kohli admitted that the Australian was adamant in getting him to join them. Rohit Sharma was also on Warner's list of names with whom he would have liked to shake a leg.

David Warner and Rohit Sharma indugling in some friendly banter (thecricketlounge)

1. Chris Gayle

You didn't think we'd miss out on the universe boss, did you?

Chris Gayle is one of the funniest cricketers on and off the field. The Jamaican is one of the most colorful personalities on the cricket field, and his Instagram profile is no different either.

Much like his former teammate Dwayne Bravo, Gayle has a certain love for music. As his cricket career draws to a close, he is getting ready to work on his other passions.

In a clip on Instagram that has now been deleted, an anonymous person asked Gayle about his favorite beer, to which the cricketer replied in a hilarious fashion, "An open one."

In another comical encounter with Yuzvendra Chahal, Gayle seemed to have had enough of the Indian's Tiktok fever and joked about reporting his profile.

Gayle and Chahal's hilarious altercation on Instagram (DNA)

Even at 41, Gayle seems as young as ever. He believes in living his life the large way, much like his sixes. You will find everything on his profile - from his videos of partying around the world to funny and candid pictures. Don't miss out on his stories either. His followers are not only blessed with cricket-oriented posts, but also enjoy a glimpse of the lifestyle the universe boss operates in.