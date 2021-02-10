Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20I records

South Africa will end their historic Pakistan tour with three T20I matches against the hosts at the Gaddafi Stadium. The two nations have never played a T20I series in Pakistan before.

The Proteas will find it challenging to beat Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium because the conditions will assist the batsmen. Teams batting first have scored more than 170 in seven out of the 11 T20Is played on this ground.

Babar Azam has scored 322 runs in nine innings here, while Mohammad Hasnain has five wickets in four Lahore T20Is. Pakistan not only have the home advantage, but they also have a stellar squad.

Meanwhile, South Africa have rested their key players. Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the South African side in this series. David Miller, Janneman Malan, and Reeza Hendricks are the biggest names in the South African batting department, apart from skipper Klaasen.

The bowling department comprises Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Glenton Stuurman, and Okuhle Cele, while Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are the top all-rounders.

The inexperienced Proteas bowling lineup will struggle against Babar Azam and Co.

T20I records at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

With the Gaddafi Stadium set to host the three T20Is between South Africa and Pakistan, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous T20Is in Lahore.

Stadium name: Gaddafi Stadium

City: Lahore

T20I Matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 89 - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs ICC World XI, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Mohammad Amir (PAK) vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Highest team score: 197/5 - Pakistan vs ICC World XI, 2017

Lowest team score: 101 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 176/8 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, 2015

Average run rate: 8.12

Average 1st innings score: 168