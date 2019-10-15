Sourav Ganguly at the helm: What to expect from the 'Dada' as BCCI boss

Sourya Chowdhury FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 49 // 15 Oct 2019, 01:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly.

If everything goes to plan, Indian cricket's eternal comeback man is all set to take over the reins at the apex cricket body of the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

There was, ostensibly, a lot of drama that took place behind the scenes. Brijesh Patel, another former cricketer albeit not as illustrious as the former India captain, almost grabbed the plum position before Sourav Ganguly staged a coup in his characteristic manner.

Ganguly has thus become the president-elect of the most powerful sports body in the country - a body that has been staggering under various controversies and reform agendas over the last couple of years.

So what should fans expect from Dada, the first high-profile cricketer to take over the role of the top boss of the highly-influential BCCI?

Focus on first-class cricket

Ranji - the man after whom India's premier domestic tournament is named

This one does not need guessing as Ganguly has himself stated, even before taking over, that his priority will be to improve and overhaul the life of first-class cricketers. He told PTI that his primary objective will be look after the financial health of India's first-class players, and we can expect something along similar lines when it comes to the entire set-up of the domestic game.

This means taking personal care of tournaments such as Ranji Trophy, including overhauling playing conditions, financial incentives and prize money. Ganguly will be desperate to rejuvenate the game at the first-class level, and do his best to help the domestic events grab eyeballs and fill up the empty seats.

Success at multi-team events

Yes, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team are currently on a high. The No. 1 ranked Test team have begun the World Test Championship in triumphant fashion, decimating South Africa to claim their 11th series win on the trot. However, this success hides the fact that India haven't tasted success in the premier ODI and T20 events in recent years despite coming very close.

There is a T20 World Cup in Australia next year, and the fans would hope Ganguly is more hands-on about the cricketing affairs than previous BCCI bosses. It is expected that he will attempt to mend those little chinks in the armor that have prevented India from going all the way in multi-team events.

Advertisement

Administrative efficacy

This is one domain where some might raise question marks about Ganguly's expertise, given he is primarily a cricketer and not a seasoned administrator. However, he has already proved his mettle while being at the helm of the CAB.

The well-wishers of Indian cricket would hope Ganguly can streamline the bureaucratic procedures and smoothen the functioning of the Board while keeping his focus primarily on on-field issues.

The Shastri conundrum

Shastri and Kohli.

Twitter had a field day when Ganguly's new role was made public, as he doesn't share a very cordial relationship with the national head coach Ravi Shastri. However, he is unlikely to pull the trigger on him, and will probably work with both the incumbent coach and the skipper to take the team to greater heights.

However, any slip-ups will not be treated with too much leniency henceforth.