Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan predict the result of England-India series

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.39K   //    28 Jul 2018, 12:50 IST

England & India Nets Session

As India get ready to take on England in a five-match Test series, former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan predicted the result of the series.

While Gambhir felt that England would come out victorious, Zaheer felt that it would end in a 1-1 draw.

Both Gambhir and Zaheer were not a part of the squad the last time India toured England, when they lost the Test series 2-1. However, they were a part of the squad when India faced a 4-0 drubbing back in 2011.

”I feel that England has an edge. Because they have got James Anderson and Stuart Broad. I always believe Anderson has a part against India. If you look at history, Anderson will always go at India. England always goes hard at India and I feel they have an edge. But, India got the variety to do it this time. They have got the bowling to pick 20 wickets for the team,” Gambhir said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

They have got the experienced bowling attack plus the batting depth as well. They got Ben Stokes who gives balance. You can’t count Alastair Cook out. Joe Root has class and Buttler as well. So overall, I think England looks more balanced and has an edge,” he added

A few days ago, Gambhir also felt that, irrespective of how the conditions are, try and play like a number 1 Test side in the world.

Zaheer felt that there would be a few flat tracks on offer, thus resulting in a few matches without a result.

”It would be interesting to see what kind of pitches the game will be played on. If the wicket is batting friendly, India will have a great chance and stay in the fight. I still feel going at Oval, 1-1 is what I am expecting. England would start cautiously. There will be flat tracks to play on. We might not get results. So, 1-1 is all I am expecting,” Zaheer opined.

The first Test between the two sides will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham between August 1 and 4.

Both the sides will have everything to play for, with India having won the T20I series and England having won the ODI series.

England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Zaheer Khan Gautam Gambhir
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
Maybe Ashwin or Jadeja can be given the responsibility to...
