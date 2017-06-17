Gautam Gambhir handed a four-match suspension from First-Class cricket for inappropriate behaviour

Gambhir will not play the first four matches.

Gambhir’s last competitive match was in the IPL Qualifier

What’s the story?

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been handed a four-match suspension from First Class cricket, following his alleged unpleasant confrontation with head coach of the Delhi state side- KP Bhaskar.

The 35-year-old left-hander was found guilty by a four-member enquiry committee, set up by the Delhi and District Cricket Association, comprising of Madan Lal, Rajendra R Rathore, Justice Vikramjit Sen and advocate Soni Sen, who felt his behaviour was 'inappropriate' and 'serious'.

“Having learned of an incident, which occurred when the team from DDCA was in Orissa, in which an altercation between Gautam Gambhir and Bhaskar Pillai had transpired, and pursuant to a complaint received from Pillai, I met both persons on 10th March 2017. The matter could not be amicably and satisfactorily resolved.

"The Committee Members agree that considering the above facts and circumstances that have come to light, Mr. Gambhir's actions towards Mr. Pillai with premeditated intent to humiliate the coach were highly inappropriate and of serious nature. It is recommended that such inappropriate behaviour requires to be penalised not only in a proportionate manner but in a manner that has a deterrent effect so that it is not repeated and such issues are taken seriously by all team members.

“The Committee members feel the necessity of deterrent effect of penalties on account of such seriously inappropriate behaviour to inculcate discipline within the team and in the interest of the game of cricket. Having such considerations and findings as above in mind, the Committee Members recommend that Mr. Gautam Gambhir should not be allowed to play in 4 (four) First Class matches of the Delhi team at the start of the next season, i.e. 2017-18 on account of his deliberate and pre-meditated inappropriate behaviour,“ Justice Sen said.

In case you didn’t know...

Gambhir and Bhaskar apparently had a heated confrontation after the side’s defeat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bhubaneshwar, something that the Kolkata Knight Riders captain has denied.

The left-hander has in the past made several allegations against the head coach, stating that he was making some of the younger players in the squad, the likes of Nitish Rana, Unmukt Chand and others feel “insecure” and was “playing with their careers”.

Extra Cover: 5 instances Gautam Gambhir got involved in an on-field altercation

The heart of the matter

The committee further felt that the coach deserved the respect of the players and his role should be honoured and such disrespectful behaviour by a player was not the right approach, particularly coming from a player, as senior as Gambhir.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen what course of action the left-hander takes next with regards to this decision. Obviously, it would come as a big blow for Delhi that an experienced member like Gambhir would be missing the initial stages of the domestic campaign and whether he challenges the decision is something that needs to be seen.

Author’s take

The action taken by the committee on Gambhir is indicative of the fact that any form of disrespect shown towards coaches would not be tolerated and a strict punishment would be meted out on players if they did take that route.

It will now be interesting to see how Delhi cope with Gambhir’s loss in the initial stage of the competition.