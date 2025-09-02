Gautam Gambhir and P Sreejesh join forces with India Gate's 'Grains of Hope' initiative 

Former India cricketer and current head coach Gautam Gambhir and former India hockey captain P Sreejesh have joined hands with India Gate's 'Grains of Hope' initiative to combat the crippling crisis of child hunger. The mismanagement of resources and poor outsourcing have been massive obstacles in the journey to end world hunger.

Child hunger is the most concerning branch of the root issue of world hunger, and it has been a prevalent one for a while. Aside from the sole aim of survival, food is a non-negotiable element when it comes to the development of a child in the early stages. When deprived of food, and the required nutrients in extension, it leads to some massive irreversible complications.

With prominent Indian sporting figures like Gautam Gambhir and P Sreejesh being the voice of reason for such a noble cause, India Gate hopes to make a difference in the fight that will need input from all, in essence.

Gautam Gambhir, who has been involved in 'Jan Rasoi' program in Delhi during his political career, spoke about the importance of the initiative.

"In my cricketing journey, I have seen thousands of players, they had the talent, skill, work ethic, but could not make it to the top. Why? Because when the stomach is empty, dreams remain unfulfilled. Just like the way you need runs to win a cricket match, to win the game of life, food is required."

"32 percent kids are still fighting hunger and are affected by malnourishment. In our country, many kids are unable to progress, because they do not have adequate food to progress. We should do something for this problem. Join the India Gate 'Grains for Hope' initiative, whose mission is to make food accessible to children in need," he added.

P Sreejesh, part of the Indian team that won the Bronze Medals in the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics, outlined the need for nutrition in budding children who hope to play for the country one day.

"Before I was Team India's captain, before I won medals for our country, I was a farmer's son, who valued every grain of food. And as a sportsman, I know food is the fuel, that powers us to play, and win for India. Without the right nutrition, even the most gifted players, can't perform at their best, and talent fades. Across India, millions of talented children are being held back, not by lack of dreams, but by lack of nutrition, or hunger."

In a day and age, where every single macro and micro nutrient is being tracked to ensure the highest possible functioning of an athlete, the least that can be done is to ensure that the next generation is fuelled enough to keep their dream alive, and not be forced to quit over the lack of an accessible commodity for the majority.

To be part of the initiative, visit www.indiagategrainsforhope.com, watch the video, and share it. For each share, India Gate will provide one meal to a child in need. The 'Grains of Hope' has already provided over 1 Lakh meals since its inception.

