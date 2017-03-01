Gautam Gambhir sends out a strong message reacting to Gurmehar Kaur incident; says she is entitled to her opinion, just as every other citizen is

This is not the first time the Gambhir has come out in the open and spoken about a serious matter.

Gautam Gambhir has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has reacted to the Gurmehar Kaur incident, involving the protests against ABVP students in the Delhi University, stating that the freedom of expression was equal to everybody and the time had now come for all to learn about it and put it to use in every walk of life.

The 35-year-old tweeted this message out on his handle on Wednesday morning and added a video along with it with a message in it, that said that he had the utmost respect for the Indian army and their service to all of us remain unmatched.

“I have the utmost respect for the Indian Army. Their service to the nation and all of us remains unmatched. However, the recent events have left me with a sense of disappointment. We live in a free country, where everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“If a daughter who has lost her father puts up posts about the horrors of war with the intention of achieving peace, then she has all the right to. It is not an opportunity for everyone to show how patriotic they are and gang up on her to mock her. She is entitled to her opinion, just as every other citizen is,” The video message read.

The freedom of expression is absolute and equal for all!

High time we learnt that and practised it daily in every sphere of life. pic.twitter.com/iMfIanQyh1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 1, 2017

The issues has garnered much news space in the past few days with several celebrities, including Gambhir’s former opening partner Virender Sehwag coming out in the open and tweeting a message out in connection to Kaur’s message that, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did,” with a message of his own, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did,”.

The message generated quite a bit of negative comments, which usually isn’t the case when Sehwag takes to his Twitter handle to post anything and on Tuesday, the former opening batsman clarified that the message was not directed towards the 20-year-old Delhi University student.

This is not the first time the Gambhir has been vocal about an issue that has generated as much public attention, When Dangal star Zaira Wasim was in the news for meeting the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, who later termed her as a ‘Kashmiri Role Mode;’, and later apologised for meeting him, Gambhir took to his Twitter handle to once again react to the incident.