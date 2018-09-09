Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Gavaskar reacts along with Twitter on the omission of Karun Nair from the 5th test

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.19K   //    09 Sep 2018, 12:24 IST

Australia A v India A
Karun Nair during a game from Australia A v India A

Hanuma Vihari got the chance to play in the 5th Test match at The Oval, London over Karun Nair. This selection of the management was questioned a lot and received a lot of backlash from cricket experts and pundits.

Former Indian batting legend slammed the Indian management for omitting middle order batsman Karun Nair from the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Test series against England at The Oval, London.

Gavaskar said on Sony Six that Karun Nair has every right to question the team management on what he has done wrong for not getting selected in the playing XI. He deserves an answer from the captain and other staff members on his omission from the side.

He went on to say that if the team was going to pick an extra batsman, which they should have done from the first Test itself, then the opportunity should have been given to Nair, he deserves an answer.

The veteran also quoted that "How many Indians have got triple hundreds? Virender Sehwag twice and Karun Nair once. You don't give that man an opportunity. So what are you trying to tell him? Look we don't think you are a good player?"

It was against England when Nair last played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where he scored 303* to become the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred for the nation in Test cricket.

Nair has been a part of the 18-member squad right from the first match but just to warm the bench. This is surprising to see even after the Indian batting has continuously failed in this series against the disciplined English bowling line up.

Karun Nair is a technically sound batsman who could also have easily solved the middle order batting vows of the Indian Cricket Team. The 26-year old has represented the country in six Test matches in which he has scored 374 runs at an average of 62.33.

The Indian team did play an extra batsman in the fifth match but it wasn't Karun Nair as Hanuma Vihari got a Test cap to play ahead of the Karnataka's batsman.

Hanuma Vihari went on to become the 292nd Test cap for India after he received it from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on this selection:





Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Karun Nair
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Gavaskar infuriated by Nair's exclusion from the playing...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
 Should Prithvi Shaw Open In The 5th Test?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as debutant Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja replace...
RELATED STORY
5 Players with most number of consecutive Test matches
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as England assert dominance...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test: India's probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Reasons why India can still win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test
ENG 332/10
IND 204/6 (62.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | India trail England by 128 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us