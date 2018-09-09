Gavaskar reacts along with Twitter on the omission of Karun Nair from the 5th test

Karun Nair during a game from Australia A v India A

Hanuma Vihari got the chance to play in the 5th Test match at The Oval, London over Karun Nair. This selection of the management was questioned a lot and received a lot of backlash from cricket experts and pundits.

Former Indian batting legend slammed the Indian management for omitting middle order batsman Karun Nair from the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Test series against England at The Oval, London.

Gavaskar said on Sony Six that Karun Nair has every right to question the team management on what he has done wrong for not getting selected in the playing XI. He deserves an answer from the captain and other staff members on his omission from the side.

He went on to say that if the team was going to pick an extra batsman, which they should have done from the first Test itself, then the opportunity should have been given to Nair, he deserves an answer.

The veteran also quoted that "How many Indians have got triple hundreds? Virender Sehwag twice and Karun Nair once. You don't give that man an opportunity. So what are you trying to tell him? Look we don't think you are a good player?"

It was against England when Nair last played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where he scored 303* to become the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred for the nation in Test cricket.

Nair has been a part of the 18-member squad right from the first match but just to warm the bench. This is surprising to see even after the Indian batting has continuously failed in this series against the disciplined English bowling line up.

Karun Nair is a technically sound batsman who could also have easily solved the middle order batting vows of the Indian Cricket Team. The 26-year old has represented the country in six Test matches in which he has scored 374 runs at an average of 62.33.

The Indian team did play an extra batsman in the fifth match but it wasn't Karun Nair as Hanuma Vihari got a Test cap to play ahead of the Karnataka's batsman.

Hanuma Vihari went on to become the 292nd Test cap for India after he received it from the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Here is how Twitterati reacted on this selection:

India's selectors have just made a damning statement of what they think of Karun Nair as a player. Very very hard on him. Would love to know what he was told when the team was announced. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

Hanuma vihari is an awesome youngster with out a doubt,but the right selection would have been Karun Nair ,system and process are the roots for success in the long run #ENGvIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 7, 2018

Hanuman Vihari getting a test match ahead of Karun Nair is perplexing. Karun must have been singularly unimpressive in the nets. Reminds me of 1986, where when Chetan Sharma was injured, Madan Lal who was playing League cricket was preferred to Prabhakar who was in the squad. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 7, 2018

Would not like to be Karun Nair right now. Sat through the Afghanistan Test and now the England series. Not considered when finally India adds a batsman. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 7, 2018

I have immense respect for, and am a huge fan too, of both Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. But the selection of Hanuma Vihari ahead of Karun Nair is the mother and father of the duo's baffling selections. Sorry! #ENGvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) September 7, 2018

All for Hanuma Vihari getting a go but why is Karun Nair not in the XI? Wasn't he the first choice middle-order back-up? #ENGvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 7, 2018



