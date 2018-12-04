×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gavaskar slams Dhoni and Dhawan's absence from domestic circuit

Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
04 Dec 2018, 18:33 IST

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

In a scathing interview with India Today, Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar has publicly questioned the non-availability of Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni for Delhi and Jharkhand respectively, during the on-going Ranji season.

"We shouldn't ask Dhawan and Dhoni 'Why you are not playing domestic cricket?'. We should, in fact, ask the BCCI and selectors why are they allowing players to skip domestic cricket when they are not on national duty," Gavaskar told India Today. "If the Indian team has to do well, players have to be in prime form and for that, they have to play cricket," he added.

While Shikhar Dhawan remains a mainstay in the limited-overs sides for India as he was the player of the tournament during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Australia, he has seemingly lost his place in the Test squad for good. Despite having been given a long enough rope during the tour of England, Dhawan failed to come up with too many innings of substance. , Add to it the continued success of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal at the domestic as well as 'A' level meant the selectors had to move beyond him.

As far as Dhoni is concerned, he was dropped out of the T20 side too. Now only regularly part of the ODI squad, Dhoni is short of match practice of late. Going into the World Cup, whether India can afford a Dhoni short of match practice is questionable.

"He (Dhoni) didn't play the T20Is against Australia, before that he didn't play the West Indies Tests, and then he is not playing the Test series against Australia," Gavaskar said. "So, he last played in October and will next play in January, which is a huge gap. But if he doesn't do well on tours of Australia and New Zealand, then there will be more questions asked on his place in the World Cup. As you grow older and if there is a gap in your [competitive] cricket, your reflexes will slow down. If you play any form of cricket at the domestic level, you get an opportunity to play long innings, which serves as a good practice for you," he concluded.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan
Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Roorkee . Avid cricket follower
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A statistical summary
RELATED STORY
5 wicket-keepers MS Dhoni kept out of the Indian Team
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian Test XI of the 21st century in Australia
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
10 iconic pictures from India's cricketing history
RELATED STORY
Captain's Corner: Allan Border vs Sunil Gavaskar
RELATED STORY
Highest individual score in ODIs by Indian batsmen at...
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us