'Gaylestorm' hits Abu Dhabi as Chris Gayle smacks a 12-ball 50 in T10 League 

After a series of single-digit scores, Chris Gayle hit form in theT10 League as he scored an unbeaten 22-ball 84*. Gayle raced to his half-century in a dozen deliveries and guided his team home inside the first six overs.

Chris Gayle opened the innings for Team Abu Dhabi against the defending champions Maratha Arabians in the T10 League 2021. The Universe Boss had scores of 4, 5, 9, and 2 in the last four innings and it seemed like Gayle was struggling to adjust to the T10 format.

However, Chris Gayle silenced his doubters tonight with a 'Gaylestorm' at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Abu Dhabi were given a 99-run target in their Super League fixture against the Maratha Arabians.

Gayle opened with his Irish partner Paul Stirling. The Caribbean star could not score a single run off his first two deliveries. But, he then attacked Yamin Ahmadzai and smashed three consecutive fours before ending the first over with a maximum.

Chris Gayle destroys Sompal Kami and Mosaddek Hossain in Abu Dhabi

Chris Gayle is 41 years old

Paul Stirling hit two boundaries off Sompal Kami's first two balls before rotating the strike. Chris Gayle ended the second over in style, smacking three consecutive maximums. He had a strike rate of 400 after facing nine deliveries.

Opposition captain Mosaddek Hossain bowled the third over for the defending champs. He removed Stirling with the second ball. However, the batsmen changed ends before Ahmadzai took Paul's catch. Chris Gayle then completed his half-century by hitting two fours and a six off the next three deliveries.

Eventually, Gayle ended with 84* off 22 balls, scoring 84% of the team's runs. His blistering knock has taken Team Abu Dhabi to the fourth position on the Super League standings.