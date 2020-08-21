PM Modi sends a letter of appreciation to Suresh Raina

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Suresh Raina, acknowledging his contributions to Indian cricket and congratulating him on his illustrious career.

Suresh Raina announced his retirement on India’s 74th Independence Day, putting an end to one of the most distinguished careers in the sport.

The PM's letter reads:

“Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded.”

While lauding Suresh Raina's speed and infectious enthusiasm on the field, PM Modi also remarked that the 33-year-old was a brilliant fielder. He further opined that some of the brilliant catches we have seen in the international arena had Raina’s distinctive imprint.

“Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. Your enthusiasm on the field was infectious, and we could all witness that you would be among the first and most animated players to celebrate the fall of the opposing team’s wicket.”

PM Modi wished him an equally fruitful second inning, specifying that the CSK batsman is too young and energetic to ‘retire’.

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country’s PM. Thank you PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude: Suresh Raina (file pic) responds to PM's letter to him pic.twitter.com/rDf1Q0xZDz — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

No better appreciation than being loved by the people: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has since thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation, adding that there is "no better appreciation" than being loved by the people of the country.

“When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country’s PM. Thank you, PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude: Suresh Raina (file pic) responds to PM's letter to him.”

Suresh Raina at the @cricketworldcup:

👕 12 matches

🏏 358 runs

🔥 59.66 batting average

💥 107.50 strike rate

💯 One century



👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/LIF5FJ7QAz — ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2020

The PM had earlier written a letter to MS Dhoni, who had also retired on 15th August along with Suresh Raina.

Both cricketers will play for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, scheduled to begin on 19th September.