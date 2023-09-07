George Bailey's 3 most entertaining moments

Former Australian captain George Bailey is celebrating his 41st birthday today (September 7). Bailey represented Australia in five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20I matches. He achieved the most success in the 50-over format, where he aggregated 3,044 runs in just 85 innings at an average of more than 40.

Bailey would generally bat in the middle-order for Australia. He would play the role of an anchor, an innings builder or a finisher, depending on the match situation. Bailey's career-best performance came against India in an ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur in 2013. Batting at number four, Bailey scored 156 runs off 114 deliveries.

His century helped Australia post 350/6 on the board in 50 overs. While a target of 351 generally puts the opponent team under pressure, the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli ensured that India won the match by six wickets.

George Bailey played quite a few important knocks for Australia. He even captained the Aussies in 26 ODIs and 28 T20Is. On his birthday, here's a look at the three most entertaining moments featuring the former Aussie skipper.

#1 George Bailey's stance entertains Faf du Plessis

South Africa toured Australia in late 2018. The Proteas played a tour match against Prime Minister's XI to get adjusted to the conditions in Australia. George Bailey captained PM's XI, and under his leadership, PM's XI bowled the Proteas out for just 173 runs.

Chasing 174 for a victory, PM's XI were down to 53/3 in the ninth over. Captain Bailey came out to bat at number five. While Bailey batted with a general stance during international matches for Australia, he preferred to stand in an unusual position while batting for PM's XI.

Bailey kept one leg way beyond the leg-stump and focused more on the off-side. South African captain Faf du Plessis had a smile on his face as he looked at Bailey from the slip cordon. Interestingly, Bailey scored 51 runs in that game and helped PM's XI win the contest.

#2 George Bailey entertains fans in Sydney with his big hits

England toured Australia for white-ball matches in early 2014. During the final T20I of the tour at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, Bailey destroyed Jade Dernbach in the 20th over. He went all out and scored 26 runs off the six deliveries bowled by Dernbach.

Bailey raced from 23*(14) to 49*(20) and won the Man of the Match award as Australia defeated England by 84 runs.

#3 George Bailey's one and only wicket in professional cricket

Bailey never bowled an over in international cricket. He would rarely bowl right-arm medium pace in domestic matches. During a match between Tasmania Tigers and Victoria Bushrangers in 2004, Bailey came on to bowl an over for Tasmania.

Victoria's David Hussey tried to hit a big shot off rookie Bailey's bowling. However, he found the fielder in the deep, resulting in Bailey's maiden wicket. The way he celebrated after taking the wicket entertained fans a lot. It also proved to be his only wicket in professional cricket.