GG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match

A struggling Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 3. GG are the only side in the competition that are yet to register a win. All the other four sides have won at least two matches.

In their previous WPL 2024 clash, Gujarat Giants went down to UP Warriorz (UPW) by six wickets. Batting first, they were held to 142/5 as none of the players could come up with a big score. UPW then chased down the target with ease, getting home in 15.4 overs. Gujarat Giants need to find a way to win before it’s too late.

Looking at Delhi Capitals, they registered a clinical 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous WPL 2024 match. Sent into bat by RCB, Delhi came up with a very good effort to post 194/5 on the board as Shafali Verma struck another half-century. The bowlers then backed up the team’s batting effort to hold RCB to 169/9 despite Smriti Mandhana's 74 off 43 balls.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals met twice in the WPL 2023 season, with both teams winning one game each. DC hammered GG by 10 wickets when the sides met for the first time at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. In their second encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Gujarat beat Delhi by 11 runs.

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

As mentioned above, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals have met twice in the WPL. Marizanne Kapp (5/15) and Shafali (76* off 28) starred in DC’s 10-wicket win in Navi Mumbai. An all-round show by Ashleigh Gardner (51* off 33 & 2/19) lifted GG to a rare victory at Brabourne Stadium.

Here's a summary of the two Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League:

GG (147/4) beat DC (136) by 11 runs, March 16, 2023

DC (107/0) beat GG (105/9) by 10 wickets, March 11, 2023

