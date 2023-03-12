GG vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 9 

Delhi Capitals got back to the winning track with a comprehensive victory against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday in WPL 2023. The Capitals blew away the Giants with their all-round brilliance at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the decision did not work in her franchise's favor as Marizanne Kapp ran through the GG top-order in the powerplay over. They slumped to 33/6 as Kapp bagged five and Shikha Pandey scalped one in the first seven overs.

Lower-order batter Kim Garth fought like a lone warrior for the Gujarat-based franchise. She scored 32 runs off 37 deliveries, guiding the Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in 20 overs.

Then, the Shafali Verma show began at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. The Delhi Capitals opener raced to 76* runs off just 28 deliveries, whacking 10 fours and five sixes to help her team win the game by 10 wickets. Not a singleGiants bowler had an economy rate of less than 10 runs per over as DC sealed the deal in just 7.1 overs.

Although the game ended quickly, there were some buzzworthy moments from the battle between the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. Let's take a look at the three moments that generated a buzz during the contest between GG and DC.

#1 Jemimah Rodrigues' dance celebration in WPL 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues has entertained the fans with her batting, fielding and dance moves in the Women's Premier League. Last night during the battle against Gujarat Giants, Rodrigues took a fine catch in the deep to dismiss GG batter Tanuja Kanwar.

During the 19th over of the Gujarat Giants innings, Kanwar attempted to clear the long-on boundary against Shikha Pandey. However, she could not time it well, and the ball landed straight into the hands of fielder Rodrigues, who celebrated it with a dance and a big smile.

#2 Shafali Verma's hat-trick of 4s against Kim Garth in WPL 2023 match

Shafali Verma mercilessly attacked the Gujarat Giants bowlers (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Kim Garth bagged a five-wicket haul in her first match of WPL 2023 for the Gujarat Giants. However, Shafali Verma was not afraid to attack her straightaway. During the third over of DC's innings, Verma hit a hat-trick of fours against Garth.

Verma whacked the first delivery straight down the ground, followed by a glorious drive on the off-side and then a cut shot in the third-man region.

#3 Marizanne Kapp's double strike in the 3rd over against Gujarat Giants

The entire four-over spell from Marizanne Kapp was the highlight of the WPL 2023 match between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals. However, the most impactful moment of that spell came in the third over of GG's innings, where Kapp picked up wickets in successive balls.

The Delhi pacer dismissed the debutant Laura Wolvaardt by rattling her stumps. Soon after, Kapp trapped Ashleigh Gardner in front of her stump as GG collapsed from 9/1 to 9/3.

Kapp's other wickets came in the form of Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol and Sushma Verma. The 33-year-old finished with figures of 5/15 in four overs.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes