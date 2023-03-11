GG vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 10 wickets in yesterday’s (March 11) Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, Gujarat crawled to 105/9 as Marizanne Kapp dazzled with 5/15. Shafali Verma (76* off 28 balls) then went absolutely berserk as Delhi crossed the target in 7.1 overs.

The match was pretty much done and dusted once GG crumbled to 33/6 inside seven overs, with five of those wickets being claimed by Kapp. The Delhi pacer struck second ball, cleaning up Sabbhineni Meghana with a yorker. Laura Wolvaardt (one), who came in as Beth Mooney’s replacement, was also bowled by Kapp as a full delivery shaped back sharply.

The DC all-rounder was on a hat-trick after she trapped Ashleigh Gardner (0) leg before with another full delivery that nipped back. Dayalan Hemalatha (five) also perished cheaply, but to a different bowler. She was caught behind off Shikha Pandey as Meg Lanning took an excellent review.

The Kapp show then resumed as Harleen Deol (20) was also sent back to the dugout. The Delhi pacer bowled another one that nipped back and hit the batter’s pads. Lanning took another smart review to reduce Gujarat to a miserable 28/5. Kapp completed a well-deserved five-fer when she knocked over Sushma Verma (two).

Kim Garth (32* off 37) ensured Gujarat at least crossed the 100-run mark, even as Pandey helped herself to two wickets at the end, dismissing Tanuja Kanwar (13) and Sneh Rana (two).

In reply, it was all Shafali, who clobbered 10 fours and five sixes in an incredible display of clean striking. In the second over, the DC opener slammed Kanwar for a six and a four. The third over began with three consecutive fours off Garth.

Twenty-three runs came off the fourth over bowled by off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner as Delhi skipper Lanning (21* off 15) also joined the fun. Shafali began the over with 4,4,6, while Lanning ended it with two boundaries.

In an anti-climax of sorts, the winning runs came off the Delhi captain’s bat as he paddled Georgia Wareham for four over short fine leg.

GG vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Kapp was exceptional with the ball at the start for DC. Her five-wicket haul blew away Gujarat, causing irreparable damage to their chances in the match. Pacer Pandey impressed with three wickets.

In the chase, Shafali played a dominant knock that shut any faint hopes Gujarat may have had of making a comeback.

Kapp was named Player of the Match for setting up the win with her sensational bowling performance.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes