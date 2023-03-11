GG vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Giants (GG) will play their fourth match of WPL 2023 tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

GG currently sit in fourth position in the Women's Premier League standings with one win from their three matches. The Sneh Rana-led outfit lost their first two matches against the Mumbai Indians and the UP Warriorz, but bounced back well with an 11-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter.

DC are second in the points table at the moment with two wins from three matches. Playing under the leadership of Meg Lanning, Delhi defeated RCB and UPW in their opening two games. However, they are coming off an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of MI in their previous game.

Both GG and DC will complete their first round of matches in WPL 2023 with tonight's game. Ahead of the encounter between the Giants and the Capitals, here's a look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Meg Lanning (DC) vs Kim Garth (GG)

Meg Lanning opens the batting for DC along with Shafali Verma (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning has led her team from the front so far in the Women's Premier League. She is the top run-getter for her franchise with 185 runs in three matches so far. Lanning registered a half-century in her first two innings of WPL 2023 and emerged as the top run-scorer for DC in their match against MI with a knock of 43 runs.

Gujarat Giants will hope that their fast bowler Kim Garth dismisses Lanning cheaply in tonight's game. Garth bagged a five-wicket haul on her WPL debut against the UP Warriorz. A similar performance from the pacer could give GG the upper hand in this contest.

#2 Harleen Deol (GG) vs Tara Norris (DC)

Harleen Deol (C) played a match-winning knock against RCB (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Harleen Deol will be the batter to watch out for from the Gujarat Giants team. She has been their top run-getter so far in the competition with 113 runs from four matches. Deol scored a match-winning half-century for the Ahmedabad-based franchise in her last innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals gave only one over to Tara Norris in their last match against the Mumbai Indians, but she is still their highest wicket-taker in the competition. Norris will have the responsibility of dismissing Deol in tonight's match.

#3 Shafali Verma (DC) vs Ashleigh Gardner (GG)

Shafali Verma has scored 103 runs in WPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Shafali Verma smacked a half-century on WPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, but she is yet to play another big knock since. Verma will be keen to add more runs to her tally of 103 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner will look to continue her good form, having scalped three wickets in the previous match against the Royal Challengers. Gardner will aim to dismiss Verma and the rest of DC's top-order batters to turn the momentum in GG's favor in this WPL 2023 match.

