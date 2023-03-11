GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number nine of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 11.

While Delhi are second in the points table, with two wins and a loss from three games, Gujarat are fourth with two defeats and one victory.

In their previous match, DC succumbed to the might of Mumbai Indians (MI). Batting first after winning the toss, they managed only 105 runs on the board, with skipper Meg Lanning top-scoring with 43.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ 25 was the only other significant contribution in the innings. Their bowlers simply did not have enough runs to defend as MI romped home to an eight-wicket win.

GG will go in with some confidence after registering their first victory in the competition against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sophia Dunkley (65 off 28) and Harleen Deol (67 off 45) excelled with the willow for Gujarat as they posted 201/7. Ashleigh Gardner then claimed three wickets to scuttle RCB’s fight with the bat.

Today's GG vs DC toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sneh Rana said:

“We would like to bat first on a fresh wicket.”

GG have made two changes. Laura Wolvaardt and Georgia Wareham come in. Surprisingly, Sophia Dunkley, who starred in the team's previous win, has been left out.

For DC, Laura Harris comes in for Alice Capsey, who is unwell.

GG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Today's GG vs DC pitch report

It’s a new pitch with plenty of grass cover. It might be similar to the ones used before. The pacers will need to bowl proper lines on this surface - short or overpitched could be punished. 173 is the average score.

Today's GG vs DC match players list

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal

GG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, Sanjay Kumar Singh

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

