GG vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

A struggling Gujarat Giants (GG) will meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 6. Gujarat are yet to win a single match in the competition, having lost four out of four, while Bangalore are second with three wins and two losses.

In their previous match, GG went down to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs. Bowling first, Gujarat did reasonably well to hold Delhi to 163/8 as Meghna Singh picked up four wickets. However, their batting let them down again as Gujarat were held to 138/8. Ashleigh Gardner’s 40 was the only score of note.

Speaking of RCB, they got the better of the UP Warriorz (UPW) by 23 runs in their last WPL 2024 clash. Skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 80 and Ellyse Perry’s 58 lifted Bangalore to 198/3 as they batted first. A decent bowling effort then restricted UPW to 175/8.

When GG and RCB clashed in the Bangalore leg, the latter registered a thumping eight-wicket win. The Gujarat Giants will be desperate to end their losing streak.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

The Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have met thrice in the Women’s Premier League, with Bangalore having a 2-1 lead. When the teams met in the first half of WPL 2024, GG were held to 107/7, batting first. RCB chased down the total with ease.

Here’s a summary of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

Both Gujarat and Bangalore won one game each during the WPL 2023 edition. When the teams clashed in Bangalore last month in the ongoing edition, RCB bowlers Renuka Singh (2/14) and Sophie Molineux (3/25) combined to restrict Gujarat to an under-par score. Mandhana (43 off 27) and Sabbhineni Meghana (36 off 28) then eased them home in the chase.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the Women’s Premier League:

RCB (110/2) beat GG (107/7) by 8 wickets, February 27, 2024

RCB (189/2) beat GG (188/4) by 8 wickets, March 18, 2023

GG (201/7) beat RCB (190/6) by 11 runs, March 08, 2023

