GG vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the WPL 2025 opener at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. The match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants finished last in WPL 2024, winning only two of their eight matches. They are going with a new captain in seasoned Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for the 2025 season. At the WPL 2025 auction, GG purchased four players - Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson and Prakashika Naik.

Defending champions RCB will be looking to get their WPL 2025 campaign off to a positive start. The Smriti Mandhana-led side purchased Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist and Jagravi Pawar at the auction. However, the Bengaluru franchise will be missing some key players, like Sophie Devine, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross.

Trending

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in WPL

Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met four times in the WPL, with both franchises winning two matches each. When the teams met for the first time in the 2024 season in Bengaluru, RCB thumped GG by eight wickets. In the second meeting between the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Gujarat Giants got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 19 runs.

Expand Tweet

Here’s a summary of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head stats in WPL.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL matches

As mentioned above, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have met four times in the Women's Premier League. In the first meeting between the two sides in WPL 2024, Renuka Singh starred with 2-14, while Molineux claimed 3-25 for the Bengaluru franchise.

Expand Tweet

When the teams met in Delhi, Gujarat Giants hammered 199-5 batting first as opener Beth Mooney (85* off 51) and Laura Wolvaardt (76 off 45) added 140 in 13 overs. In the chase, Gardner impressed with figures of 2-23 from four overs.

Here's a summary of the four Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches in the Women’s Premier League:

GG (199/5) beat RCB (180/8) by 19 runs, March 06, 2024

RCB (110/2) beat GG (107/7) by 8 wickets, February 27, 2024

RCB (189/2) beat GG (188/4) by 8 wickets, March 18, 2023

GG (201/7) beat RCB (190/6) by 11 runs, March 08, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️