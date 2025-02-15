DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2025 match?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) got off to an exciting start on Friday, February 14, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off an incredible chase against the Gujarat Giants (GG). A sporting wicket was produced in Vadodara, and the onset of dew helped the defending champions kick off the tournament on the best possible note.

On Saturday, the action will continue as two of the competition's best teams lock horns at the same venue. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in Match 2 of WPL 2025 in what promises to be one of the most high-quality matchups in the league.

Mumbai, the inaugural champions, fell just short of the summit clash last year. They will be without Pooja Vastrakar, who has been ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Delhi, meanwhile, have a strong squad to choose from and not many injury or form concerns. With two final heartbreaks beyond them, the Capitals will be hell-bent on going all the way this time.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Niki Prasad, Nallapureddy Charani.

Which team will make a winning start to the competition?

WPL 2025: Strong teams look to start strong

Women's Premier League - Delhi Capitals Women v Gujarat Giants Women - Source: Getty

Meg Lanning might be retired from the international circuit, but she's still a consistent run-scorer for DC. Needless to say, her captaincy and ability to bring the best out of her players has been one of the cornerstones of the Delhi franchise over the last two WPL seasons.

Shafali Verma, her opening partner, has been on a tear since being dropped from the national team. The young batter's destructive nature could lend itself to Vadodara, although the wily Shabnim Ismail could ask a couple of questions.

Vastrakar's loss will hurt MI's pace attack, but they still have plenty of firepower and experience in their ranks. The WPL 2023 champions might start as the favorites for this encounter on paper, but this contest is too close to look entirely past DC.

Delhi have a world-class bowling lineup, with options in all departments. The addition of Sarah Bryce and Nandini Kashyap fixes their wicket-keeping issues, and barring a quality leg-spinner, they have all bases covered. DC have depth in batting as well.

It's hard to predict the outcome of a clash so early in the tournament, but Delhi might have a marginal edge over their opponents.

Prediction: DC to win Match 2 of WPL 2025.

