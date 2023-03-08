GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

WPL 2023 returns to the Brabourne Stadium tonight for a match between the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Both teams are at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table with zero points from two matches.

Gujarat Giants have suffered defeats against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz so far in the competition, whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost against the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in their first two fixtures.

One of the teams will record their first win in the Women's Premier League tonight. Before the clash between the Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore begins, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous WPL games hosted by this stadium.

Brabourne Stadium WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Shafali Verma (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/29 - Tara Norris (DC) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Highest team score: 223/2 - Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Lowest team score: 155 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 159/1 - Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 189

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The pitch on this ground is good for batting. The average first-innings score in the WPL matches played at this stadium has been 189, indicating that the batters have had a great time in the middle on this ground.

Brabourne Stadium last Women's T20 game

Mumbai Indians beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the last match at this stadium. MI bowled RCB out for 155 runs in the first innings and then chased down the target in just 14.2 overs.

Six sixes were hit in the match between MI and RCB. A run-fest is on the cards tonight in the WPL.

