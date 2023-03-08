GG vs RCB, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number six of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8. The game will be significant for both sides as they are the only two teams to have not registered a single win in the tournament so far.

Gujarat began their WPL 2023 campaign with a 143-run hammering at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of the T20 league. Nothing went right for them in the match and the injury to skipper Beth Mooney in the first over of the chase made matters worse for them. GG seemed in control in their second match against UP Warriorz before Grace Harris’ sensational counter-attack stunned them.

RCB were one of the much-hyped sides ahead of WPL 2023, but have failed to deliver so far. Smriti Mandhana has looked out of sync as captain and batter, the bowlers have been undisciplined in both games. Bangalore are lacking in all departments. Their poor fielding effort towards the end of the last game against Mumbai was symptomatic of their woes. Can Mandhana and co. lift themselves against Gujarat?

Today's GG vs RCB toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Sneh Rana said:

“It's a used pitch. We want to bat freely and utilize our batting depth.”

Gujarat are going in with the same playing XI. Bangalore have made one change. Disha Kasat misses out, while Poonam Khemnar comes in for her.

GG vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

Today's GG vs RCB pitch report

As per Rohan Gavaskar and Julia Price, the surface is batter-friendly. If you're a bowler, the short boundary will be crucial. They have to get their lines right and make sure the batters hit on the longer side. The spinners might get some help.

Today's GG vs RCB match players list

Gujarat Giants squad: Sneh Rana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Georgia Wareham, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Dane van Niekerk

GG vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ranjeev Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Singh

TV umpire: Nitin Pandit

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

