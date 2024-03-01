GG vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

The only winless team in the 2024 Women's Premier League, the Gujarat Giants (GG), will look to get off the mark when they face off against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 8 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 1.

The Giants, as expected, have gotten off to a miserable start in WPL 2024. They have lost to the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore by convincing margins and also have the worst net run rate - by far - in the competition.

The Warriorz, meanwhile, struggled to start their campaign, with a close loss to RCB following by a thumping at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. However, they made the most of a contest against a short-handed MI side as KP Navgire's promotion to opener brought about a stark change in the team's fortunes.

In bothmeetings last season, UPW came out on top by three wickets with one delivery to spare. GG won only two games in WPL 2023, so that head-to-head record is anything but a surprise.

Can UPW keep their winning momentum goin, or will GG defy the odds and secure their maiden win of the campaign?

WPL 2024, Match 8: UPW seek sustained momentum as GG fight for maiden win

GG haven't got their batting order right in WPL 2024. Veda Krishnamurthy opened in the first game before Harleen Deol was handed the role in the next, with Beth Mooney's failures making things more difficult for the franchise.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Gujarat's batting struggles has been Phoebe Litchfield's lack of returns. The talented Australian youngster has been found wanting against swing and seam early on, having notched up failures in both matches.

Litchfield's ideal position is undoubtedly at the top of the order, and GG would do well to shuffle their batting order around to allow that. She holds the key to success for a side that's clearly weak on paper and presents their best chance of making a defendable score.

Spin to win has been UPW's mantra so far, but they made a smart move by bringing in Anjali Sarvani to give themselves some variety in the bowling attack. Deepti Sharma's middling bowling form is a concern, but the experienced all-rounder dispelled doubts over her intent to play a defining second-innings cameo.

Things seem to be aligning for UP, with Vrinda Dinesh's unfortunate shoulder injury giving Navgire a chance at the top, which she grabbed with both hands. If their overseas lynchpins, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath, can join the party, they could seriously compete for a playoff spot.

There's no doubt that UPW are the better side - it's just a question of whether they can execute their plans well enough. Litchfield holds the key for GG, but even if she fires, a win may not be guaranteed. The Warriorz should come out on top on Friday and keep their winning streak going.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 8 of WPL 2024

