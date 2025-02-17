DC vs RCB, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

A repeat of last year's final is here as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 4 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Monday, February 17.

Currently at the top of the , the Smriti Mandhana-led unit will be highly confident going into this encounter. They gave a blazing start to the WPL 2025, scripting the first-ever 200+ run-chase against the Gujarat Giants (GG).

However, a tough opponent awaits RCB in the form of the Delhi Capitals, who beat the inaugural winners (Mumbai Indians) to start their WPL 2025 campaign. Before the DC vs RCB match commences, let us look at a detailed preview for the match.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 4 of Women's Premier League (WPL).

Date and time: February 17, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pitch Report

Shot-making has been relatively better at the Kotambi Stadium. The opening encounter saw over 400 runs getting scored here, which is something rare in a women's T20 match.

The dew factor plays a huge role as well, with the team usually preferring to bowl first at the venue. All three matches in the WPL 2025 have been won by chasing teams so far.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Fans should not worry because there is no rainfall predicted during the match hours. Instead, it might be relatively humid, with the temperature expected to hover around 25 degree Celsius. The humidity level should be around 54%.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable XI

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction

It is difficult to predict a clear cut match winner from this game. This is simply because of the star power of both teams. While the Capitals have the dominating duo of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, RCB would be banking on leader Mandhana and in-form Richa Ghosh.

However, the team that bowls well will have a certain advantage. Comparatively, DC had a better outing as a bowling unit as they bundled out MI in their previous game. RCB, meanwhile, leaked 201 runs. They are not having their first-choice side as well, missing the likes of Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil and other players who pulled out. Hence, we are giving DC a slight edge here.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 4 of WPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi

