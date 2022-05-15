GIB vs BUL, Valletta Cup 2022, 5th Place Playoff: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Team Prediction

Gibraltar will take on Bulgaria in the 5th Place Playoff of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, on Sunday, May 15.

Neither of the teams were able to impress fans this season as Gibraltar ended the group stage in the fourth position of the points table, with only 1 win. Bulgaria is still winless in the tournament and are currently in the last position of the points table.

This match will be the 5th place decider to find the team that will end at the last position of the Valletta Cup T20 2022.

BUL vs GIB Probable Playing XI

GIB Playing XI

Balaji Pai (C), Joseph Marples (WK), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Nikhil Advani, Matthew Whelan, Richard Cunningham, and Samarth Bodha.

BUL Playing XI

Prakash Mishra (C), Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Saim Hussain (WK), Omar Rasool, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ahsan Khan, Kevin D'Souza, and Jacob Albin

Match Details

GIB vs BUL, Valletta Cup T20 2022, 5th Place Playoff

Date and Time: 15th May, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

Marsa Sports Club's pitch appears to be best suited for batting and fast bowling in the early overs. Expect a high-scoring contest, with the pacers taking a couple of early wickets. The spinners will try to take advantage of any irregular bounce on the surface, but this will not be enough to make them deadly.

After winning the toss, both teams will prefer to bat first, with a total of 170+ being a solid score at the Marsa Sports Club venue.

Today's BUL vs GIB Dream11 Team top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saim Hussain is one of the few players from Bulgaria who seems to be in top form as he is batting well and giving enough points from the catches. He scored 108 runs from just 55 balls against Malta and also took two amazing catches, giving him additional Dream11 points.

Batsmen

Kevin D'Souza is one of the best picks for the Dream11 team since he is continuously scoring runs for his team even in difficult situations. Along with him, Andrew Reyes and Prakash Mishra are also good picks for the Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Balaji Avinash is without a doubt the best all-rounder option for the Dream11 team as he excels with both the bat and the ball. When he last played against Bulgaria, he scored 86 runs and grabbed two wickets. He hammered 49 runs in the previous encounter to put his team in a solid position.

Bowlers

Samarth Bodha is a good bowling option for the Dream11 team after taking two early wickets for Gibraltar against Bulgaria the last time they played. You can also pick A Jacob and R Cunningham with him in the Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BUL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Avinash Pai (GIB) - 437 points

Saim Hussain (BUL) - 367 points

Chris Hristo Lakov (BUL) - 338 points

Important stats for GIB vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Avinash - 208 runs and 4 wickets

Samarth Bodha - 6 wickets

Saim Hussain - 233 runs

GIB vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 for Valletta Cup 5th place Playoff (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saim Hussain, K D'Souza, P Mishra, A Reyes, M Gouws, B Avinash Pai (c), C Lakov (vc), L Bruce, A Jacob, R Cunningham, and S Bodha

Fantasy Suggestion #2 for Valletta Cup 5th place Playoff (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saim Hussain (vc), K D'Souza, P Mishra, C Rocca, I Aravinda, B Avinash Pai (c), C Lakov, L Bruce, A Jacob, R Cunningham, and S Bodha

Edited by Akshay Saraswat