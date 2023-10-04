Gibraltar vs Serbia, 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Gibraltar and Serbia will lock horns in the two-match T20I series on October 5. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host both these games.

Gibraltar is entering this series after leveling the T20I series 1-1 over Estonia in September. Serbia, on the other hand, is coming into this series after winning the quadrangular series involving Bulgaria, Croatia, and Turkey in June.

Avinash Pai will lead the Gibraltar national side with all-rounder Mark Pavlovic captaining the Serbian side.

Louis Bruce and Samarth Bodha are the players to watch out for from the Gibraltar side as they ended up as their team's leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively, in their previous series.

Alexander Dizija and skipper Mark Pavlovic are the players to watch out for from the Serbian team, with the duo leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for their side in the recently concluded Quadrangular Series in Bulgaria.

Gibraltar bagged a total of six wins after playing 34 T20Is, with 27 of them coming in losing cause and one contest ending in a tie. Talking about Serbia, they played 22 T20Is, winning seven and losing 14. One of their encounters ended without a result.

Gibraltar vs Serbia, 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 5, Gibraltar vs Serbia, 1:30 pm

Match 2 - October 5, Gibraltar vs Serbia, 5:30 pm

Gibraltar vs Serbia, 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no live telecast and live stream of Gibraltar vs Serbia 2023 available in India.

Gibraltar vs Serbia, 2023: Full Squads

Gibraltar

Kayron Stagno (wk), Jonathan West (wk), Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Mark Bacarese, Julian Freyone, Paddy Hatchman, Richard Hatchman, Avinash Pai (c), James Fitzgerald, Iain Latin, Matthew Whelan, Andrew Reyas, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri.

Serbia

Adrian Leslie Dunbar (wk), Simo Ivetic, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ayo Mene Ejegi, Slobodan Tosic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Dordee Tresac, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Peter Nedeljkovic, Aleksa Djorovic, Ali Gajic, Mark Pavlovic (c).