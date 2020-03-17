×
Glenn Maxwell celebrates his engagement to Vini Raman in traditional Indian style

  • Glenn Maxwell had announced his engagement to Vini Raman in February.
  • The Aussie all-rounder has credited his fiance with helping him identify his mental health issues.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 10:24 IST

Glenn Maxwell celebrated his engagement with fiance, Vini Raman, in Melbourne on Saturday

Australian all-rounder, Glen Maxwell, and his Indian fiance, Vini Raman, celebrated their engagement in a traditional engagement ceremony in Melbourne on Saturday. Maxwell and Raman, an Indian pharmacist based in Melbourne, had taken to Instagram in February to announce their engagement.

Maxwell missed the Aussies’ recent tour of South Africa due to an elbow injury after leading the Melbourne Stars to the finals of the Big Bash League. The Big Show, as he is known, seems to be making the best of his time off from the game by celebrating with his wife-to-be.

Maxwell and Raman have been together since 2017, and images of the two of them together have made the rounds since. In fact, the big Aussie all-rounder had earlier credited his now-fiance with helping him identify the mental health issues that forced him to take a break from the game.


"I think I was pretty cooked. I decided to take some time off and a big reason as to why I took that time away was because I was mentally and physically ruined from I think it was eight months on the road and living out of a suitcase," Maxwell had said.
"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first person who noticed it. Once I had that initial conversation it was a huge weight off my shoulders."

Glenn Maxwell’s next cricket assignment is likely to be the Indian Premier League, which is currently slated to begin on April 15. The Australian will link up with his King XI Punjab teammates for the same.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 10:24 IST
Australia Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell
