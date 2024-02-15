Glenn Phillips' 5 best catches in international cricket

New Zealand batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips has made pulling off extraordinary acrobatic catches a routine over the past few years.

With the ability to don wicketkeeping gloves, Phillips has completed several stunning catches and saves in front of and behind the stumps.

Having debuted in 2017, Phillips established himself as one of the vital cogs in the Kiwi white-ball setup in 2021 and has not looked back since. The South African-born cricketer has also forged himself into the Test side with his sensational showing in New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh at the end of last year.

Renowned for his imperious ball-striking ability, Glenn Phillips boasts outstanding T20I numbers, with an average of almost 32 and a strike rate of 143.11. He has also become a golden arm for the Black Caps with the ball lately, evidenced by six wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup and eight wickets in the two-Test series in Bangladesh.

Yet, Phillips' rise to fame has stemmed as much from his fielding heroics as his skills with the bat and ball. He has wowed fans around the globe with some of the best catches as a fielder and wicket-keeper across formats.

On that note, let us revisit Glenn Phillips' five best catches in international cricket.

#5 Stunner behind the wicket to dismiss Chris Gayle

Glenn Phillips' best catch as a wicketkeeper in international cricket came in the early stages of his career in 2017 against the West Indies.

Playing only his fourth game for New Zealand, the 27-year-old scored his maiden international half-century in the first T20I against the West Indies. Phillips' 40-ball 56 helped the hosts post a formidable 187/7 in 20 overs at Nelson.

In reply, the West Indies got off to a terrific start, with the legendary Chris Gayle striking two early boundaries. However, in the third over, he top-edged a pull, which Phillips caught with a full-fledged sprint and a dive at the last moment to provide the Kiwis with their first breakthrough.

Here is a video clipping of Phillips' spectacular catch at [2:17]:

The catch proved crucial as New Zealand stifled the rest of the West Indian batting line-up to bowl them out for 140 to complete a 47-run victory. Phillips was the Player of the Match for his half-century and three catches, including the blinder off Gayle.

#4 Flying catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in the 2023 World Cup

The 2023 ODI World Cup saw Glenn Phillips take giant strides as the complete white-ball cricketer with bat, ball, and in the field.

In the crunch game against South Africa, the 27-year-old produced a superhuman effort at the point region in the 11th over of the innings but failed to hold on to the catch off Quinton de Kock.

However, the Proteas wicketkeeper's vigil was ultimately ended by a Phillips special after he scored a game-changing century. The Kiwi all-rounder had both feet off the ground and flung himself to pull off an acrobatic catch at the backward point region to dismiss De Kock for 114.

Catch Phillips' flying catch at the start of the video below:

Unfortunately for the Blackcaps, that was their final moment of joy on what proved to be a disastrous outing. After conceding a mammoth 357/4 in 50 overs, they self-destructed for a paltry 167 to lose by 190 runs.

Yet, they were saved face by a valiant 50-ball 60 from Phillips, the lone player to show up in a sorry performance by the Kiwis.

#3 Incredible running catch sends Sanju Samson packing

Among Glenn Phillips' many fielding acrobatics, pulling off sensational outfield catches has to rank at the top.

In that ilk, his athletic effort to dismiss a dangerous-looking Sanju Samson in the first ODI of India's 2022 tour of New Zealand is worth revisiting.

On a placid Auckland wicket, the Men in Blue raced to 254/4 in the 46th over, with Samson ready for the final launch on 36 off 37 deliveries. However, the batter heaved a length delivery from Adam Milne between the mid-wicket and deep square leg region.

An undeterred Phillips sprinted from deep square leg and kept his eye on the ball throughout to complete a fully-stretched tumbling catch, much to the delight of the home fans.

Catch the magnificent effort from Phillips at [3:32] of the video below:

India eventually ended with a solid 306/7 in their 50 overs, a total the hosts chased in the 48th over with seven wickets to spare.

Phillips was not required with the bat, as Tom Latham smashed a scintillating 145*, and skipper Kane Williamson played second fiddle with 94*.

#2 Catch for the ages highlights Phillips' versatility in the second Test against South Africa

Glenn Phillips' latest piece of magic on the field transpired in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Hamilton.

A second-string South African side displayed tremendous resilience after the opening Test hammering to capture a 31-run first-innings lead. The visitors built on their lead and raced to 204/4 in the second essay, with Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham going great guns.

In desperate need of a wicket, Phillips pulled off one of his brilliant fielding displays to break the partnership. Petersen beautifully drove the delivery by Matt Henry, only to be left shell-shocked when Phillips plucked a one-handed catch at gully to send him packing.

Here is a video of Phillips' incredible reflex catch:

The catch came at a critical time for the hosts as they triggered a South African collapse of 33/6 to bowl them out for 235. In reply, the Black Caps are 40/1 in their run chase of 267 at stumps on Day 3.

#1 Epitome of athleticism to open the 2022 T20 World Cup with a bang

Despite several memorable knocks and bowling spells throughout the 2022 T20 World Cup, Glenn Phillips' mesmerizing catch off Marcus Stoinis became the tournament's highlight.

The Blackcaps scored a massive 200 in their 20 overs and had the hosts reeling at 34/3 in the fifth over. Just as Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis were building a partnership, Phillips decided to intervene.

Stoinis played a lofted drive over covers and placed it well for a double. However, Phillips ran in from deep cover and lept full-length with his body parallel to the ground to complete one of the most celebrated outfield catches in cricket history.

Here is a video of Phillips' once-in-a-lifetime catch:

The stunning effort sunk Australia as they collapsed to be bowled out for 111 and suffered an 89-run defeat.

