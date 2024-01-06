Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 6

The Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 saw two matches played on Saturday, January 6. Both matches took place at the Irene Villagers Cricket Club in Pretoria, South Africa.

The first saw the Fidelity Titans Women beat the Eastern Storm Women comfortably by nine wickets. In the second game of the day, the Titans Women registered another win, beating the DP World Lions Women by five wickets.

Fidelity Titans Women sit comfortably at the top of the points table with four consecutive wins from as many matches. They have 16 points in the tournament so far.

The DP World Lions Women are placed second with one win and three defeats, grabbing two points and a net run rate of -0.370.

The Eastern Storm Women are at the bottom of the table with one win and three losses. Despite having the same number of points, they are below the Lions Women due to their inferior net run rate (-1.366).

Fidelity Titans Women register back-to-back wins at the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024

The fifth match of the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 saw the Fidelity Titans take on the Eastern Storm Women. Batting first, the Eastern Storm Women could only muster a disappointing total of 109/9. Leandre Bentley (28) and Alysia Rudolph (25) were their top scorers. Lesedi Madisha was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans Women with two wickets.

In reply, Fidelity Titans made light work of the chase. Courtesy a quick-fire unbeaten 34-ball 66 from Simone Lourens, they chased down the target in just 12.3 overs with nine wickets to spare. Ashleigh van Wyk picked the only wicket for Eastern Storm Women.

In the sixth match, the DP World Lions Women were skittled out for just 121 batting first. Fay Cowling (35) and Jenna Lee Lubbe (23) were the only batters who showed some resistance.

It was an all-round bowling effort from the Fidelity Titans Women. Gandhi Jafta grabbed three wickets, while Kay-Leigh Tapp, Monalisa Legodi, and Tiani van der Heuvel picked up two scalps each.

Their batters stepped up once again to complete a successful chase with five wickets and an over at their disposal. Simone Lourens scored 32 runs, while Christelle van der Schyff remained unbeaten on 33 to see them home.

With wins in both games of the day, the Fidelity Titans Women continue their unbeaten run at the Global Cricket Women’s T20 Tournament 2024. They now have four wins from as many matches so far.

