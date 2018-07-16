Twitter reacts to Global T20 Canada Final

hsohu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Humor 313 // 16 Jul 2018, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CRICKET-CANADA-T20-NATIONALS-KNIGHTS

The first ever T20 league organized in Canada, under the banner of Cricket Canada and International Cricket Council, came to an end on Sunday as Vancouver Knights won by seven wickets.

This final game had a lot of ups and downs for both teams. The fielding was amazing but the shot selection from both teams was poor. The team from Cricket West Indies impressed everyone as they played some extra-ordinary cricket throughout the tournament until the final game.

They (CWI B Team) were looking to get some quick runs and that was the reason they kept losing wickets all the time to be eventually bowled out inside 18 overs. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights bowled brilliantly and kept their line and length simple. The best bowler of the tournament Sheldon Cottrell also picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs. Fabian Allen was the only stand-out performer with the bat for CWI B as he scored 41 off 23 balls.

Vancouver Knights faced early problems in the run chase, falling to 22 for 3 (Gayle, Walton & Dunk). It was a tricky situation, but Vancouver decided to send Saad Bin Zafar ahead of Russell, who with Rassie Van Der Dussen formed an unbeaten partnership to chase the total in 17.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Saad Bin Zafar made an unbeaten 79 off 44, Dussen scored 44 off 41 to ensure the Vancouver Knights finished as the inaugural champions of Global T20 Canada 2018.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter:

Capacity Crowd

The Maple Leaf Cricket Club ground in King City really is a picture when the stands are all full - as they are this afternoon. #GT20Canada — Faraz Sarwat (@farazcricket) July 15, 2018

Ground was less than half full when first ball bowled, but King City ground is now near the 7000 capacity early in the second innings for today's final of the Global T20 Canada Final between West Indies B and Vancouver Knights. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) July 15, 2018

Few fans shared some disappointment

wasted my time .. This is the worst show #GT20Canada — Moumi🇮🇳 (@i_m_mou) July 15, 2018

I know the GT20 commentators are supposed to hype the event, but it seems unlikely that the GT20 will get equal billing in the papers with the football World Cup final as one of them claimed. — Andrew Nixon (@andrewnixon79) July 15, 2018

have not watch a single game but watching the final of #GT20Canada and what kind of a batting.. more than scoring runs its a competition between two sides about throwing wickets but west indies B is a better side. Even after 7 down they fought . — Moumi🇮🇳 (@i_m_mou) July 15, 2018

Univesal boss even get out like this there in #GT20Canada — Moumi🇮🇳 (@i_m_mou) July 15, 2018

Talk of the town, the catch by Universe Boss at first Slip

Great catch from Gayle, not even the first time he took a catch like this #GT20Canada pic.twitter.com/qfD1Ns0Yd3 — Kane Train (@CricFan2000) July 15, 2018

Chris Gayle can play as a specialist no.11 slips fielder for all I care if he takes catches like that all the time https://t.co/uD6bFsKZAf — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 15, 2018

WI B side has come crazy good fielders #GT20Canada — Kane Train (@CricFan2000) July 15, 2018

Brilliant bowling spell by Fawad Ahmed:

.@bachaji23 finished 3 for 24 off his 4 overs spell in all important final game for #VancouverKnights #GT20Finals #GT20Canada — Hamadullah Sohu (@hsohu) July 15, 2018

Top Spell By Fawad Ahmed in the Finals :-



- 4 Overs

- 0 Maiden

- 24 Runs

- 3 Wickets #GT20Canada — Johns 🏏 (@CricCrazyJohns) July 15, 2018

Well played Saad Bin Zafar

5⃣0⃣ For Saad, 2nd Cricket Canada player, who has a 50+ score in this competition another one is Nitesh Kumar. #GT20Canada #GT20Finals https://t.co/TcIfPZLvH0 — Hamadullah Sohu (@hsohu) July 15, 2018

Nice to see a Canadian player have a big hand in the final. #GT20Canada — Tim Lowell (@timlowell) July 15, 2018

Appreciation Tweet for CWI B

The WIB @westindies gonna go down here but what a tournament young men take a bow ,so much talent and that’s because of the FC cricket has been invested in etc contracts and a whole professional setup @davec51 @WWHINDS 👍🏾👍🏾 — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 15, 2018

Free Advice from a Champion player

Brian Lara told Mike Haysman today, "The only way to grow cricket in Canada is to start with the schools.” Spot on, Mr. Lara, spot on. pic.twitter.com/fuiKfr4Rwu — Jamie Harrison (@JamieHarrison__) July 15, 2018

The result

#GT20Canada The Knights win it!!! VK 148/3 (17.3), they win by 7 wickets. Saad ends with 79*, van der Dussen with 44*. Congratulations to the first @GT20Canada Champions 🎉🥂. Very well done to the Windies B team as well, they've done so well throughout the tournament 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0LoTchXlhz — WIPA (@wiplayers) July 15, 2018

Vancouver Knights won the inaugural @GT20Canada Cup by 7 wickets

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🍾🍾🏆🏆🏆



Good luck @MikeHaysman with the After Match Pres 😩#itwilltake1hour 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CYnyEG1TqI — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 15, 2018

Will it be played next year or not? Here is a Twitter poll:

So, will there be a #GT20Canada next season? Vote here... — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) July 15, 2018