Twitter reacts to Global T20 Canada Final

313   //    16 Jul 2018, 21:32 IST

The first ever T20 league organized in Canada, under the banner of Cricket Canada and International Cricket Council, came to an end on Sunday as Vancouver Knights won by seven wickets.

This final game had a lot of ups and downs for both teams. The fielding was amazing but the shot selection from both teams was poor. The team from Cricket West Indies impressed everyone as they played some extra-ordinary cricket throughout the tournament until the final game.

They (CWI B Team) were looking to get some quick runs and that was the reason they kept losing wickets all the time to be eventually bowled out inside 18 overs. On the other hand, Vancouver Knights bowled brilliantly and kept their line and length simple. The best bowler of the tournament Sheldon Cottrell also picked up 4 wickets for 29 runs. Fabian Allen was the only stand-out performer with the bat for CWI B as he scored 41 off 23 balls.

Vancouver Knights faced early problems in the run chase, falling to 22 for 3 (Gayle, Walton & Dunk). It was a tricky situation, but Vancouver decided to send Saad Bin Zafar ahead of Russell, who with Rassie Van Der Dussen formed an unbeaten partnership to chase the total in 17.3 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Saad Bin Zafar made an unbeaten 79 off 44, Dussen scored 44 off 41 to ensure the Vancouver Knights finished as the inaugural champions of Global T20 Canada 2018.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter:

Capacity Crowd

Few fans shared some disappointment

Talk of the town, the catch by Universe Boss at first Slip


Brilliant bowling spell by Fawad Ahmed:

Well played Saad Bin Zafar

Appreciation Tweet for CWI B

Free Advice from a Champion player

The result

Will it be played next year or not? Here is a Twitter poll:

Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Andre Russell Chris Gayle
