Global T20 Canada: Hits and Misses from Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver Knights

29 Jun 2018, 12:01 IST

Cricket’s newest franchise-based T20 league made a debut with a bang late on Thursday night as the two competing sides put up 200-plus totals in the inaugural match. Global T20 Canada thus announced its arrival on the scene with some of the biggest stars from around the world in action who put on a show for the fans.

In the first match, tournament favourites Toronto Nationals defeated the Vancouver Knights, chasing down their mammoth total of 227 with four balls to spare. There were power-packed batting performances from both the sides, marred intermittently with technical glitches from the broadcaster that made it a frustrating experience for viewers.

But at the end of the day, the biggest stars did not disappoint and the first match which flagged off Canada’s ambitious cricketing adventure was a resounding success.

 Let us take a look at hits and misses from this game.

Hit: Anton Devcich

Super Smash Grand Final - Knights v Stags

It is not often that you chase 228 for victory in a T20 match easily. Toronto Nationals have their Man of the Match Anton Devcich to thank for as the Kiwi put on a grand spectacle to ensure that his team romps home to victory.

With his 44-ball 92, Devcich treated all opposition bowlers with equal disdain as he unleashed a brutal onslaught. His strokes had amazing power and he executed his shots all around the field, leaving very little option for the bowlers.

The best part of his innings was the fact that he never let the asking rate get beyond reach and saw his team through till the end. His was truly a match-winning knock.

