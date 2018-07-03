Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Vancouver Knights, 8th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
336   //    03 Jul 2018, 08:31 IST

Montreal Tigers suffered their third loss in a row as they lost to Vancouver Knights and failed to chase down 167. After winning the toss, Lasith Malinga and co started off very well as VCK lost their top 3 early.

But a fine 83 from Rassie van der Dussen propelled the Chris Gayle-led side to a competitive total of 166. Apart from this knock of 83 from van der Dussen, none of the other batsmen could go past the score of 20. Lasith Malinga and Peter Siddle shared 5 wickets while the spinners Sunil Narine and Sandeep Lamichhane kept things really tight.

In reply, Tim Southee removed both the MNT openers in his opening spell but 40s from Moises Henriques and George Worker kept the Tigers in good stead. However, after the dismissal of these two batsmen, they lost a slew of wickets and eventually fell short by 18 runs.

The Tigers now need to both their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way to stand a chance to qualify for the next round. 

#5 Three failures in a row for Chris Gayle

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

The way Chris Gayle batted in the early stages of the IPL, the bowlers were ducking for cover. However, Gayle is now going through another slump where runs seem hard to come by. In his last 10 innings, he has failed to cross the 20-run mark on 9 occasions.

In this Global T20 Canada tournament, he started with a fluent looking 17 where he struck 2 fours and a six. He was then dismissed for a duck in the second game as he was worked over by USA pacer Ali Khan. And in this game again, he was out for just 4.

In this game against the Tigers, Gayle got off the mark straightaway as he edged one to the boundary off Malinga. But then he played out the entire first over and then fell trying to force the issue against Peter Siddle. Hence, it has not been a very good start to this tournament for the big Jamaican.

Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Montreal Tigers Cricket Team Tim Southee Chris Gayle
