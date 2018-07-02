Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks, 5th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Jul 2018

The trend of bowling first continued as Vancouver Knights captain Chris Gayle won the toss and opted to field first. It was a perfect start for them as Winnipeg Hawks lost David Warner as early as the 2nd over. Lendl Simmons was looking good as he hit 24 in 17 balls before a 3-wicket burst from Fawad Ahmed derailed WPH’s innings.

An unbeaten 49 from Tion Webster and a 30 from skipper Dwayne Bravo pushed the score beyond 150. Andre Russell (1/21) and Sheldon Cottrell (3/28) bowled extremely well and played a big part in restricting WPH.

In reply, Ali Khan bowled an excellent first over and nipped out Chris Gayle. VCK then lost a couple more wickets in the powerplay but Babar Hayat held fort and struck a match-winning 65 to help VCK get to their first win. 

#5 David Warner misses out for the second time in a row

Montreal Tigers v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada
Montreal Tigers v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada

David Warner is one player who grabs everyone’s attention. And after the recent ball-tampering scandal that took place in the Cape Town Test match where he was banned for 1 year by Cricket Australia (CA), all eyes are bound to be on him every time he steps onto the field.

Warner perished early in his first game on return to competitive cricket as he lasted just two deliveries. Like the first game, even in this game again, Warner got off the mark off his first delivery. But the VCK bowlers didn’t bowl anything full to the former Australian vice-captain. Both Tim Southee and Sheldon

Cottrell kept it back of a length before the latter got one to bounce a little and Warner failed to get it over backward point and was out for just 4.

It was the second consecutive single-digit score for Warner and it’s not been an ideal return to cricket for him. 

Global T20 Canada 2018 Vancouver Knights Cricket Team Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team David Warner Dwayne Bravo
