Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks, Qualifier 2: 5 Talking Points

In what was a rain-curtailed second Qualifier game, Vancouver Knights pipped the Winnipeg Hawks to qualify for the final. The game was reduced to 13 overs per side but the Hawks faced just 8.3 overs in their chase as bad light brought an early end to this knockout game.

The Hawks skipper David Warner won the toss and inserted the Knights into bat first. Despite Chris Gayle’s early loss, the Knights got off to a flying start as Chadwick Walton continued his blazing form. He struck a 26-ball 45 while other batsmen chipped in with quick-fire cameos which helped them post 152 in 13 overs. Rayad Emrit was the most economical bowler as he conceded just 15 runs in his 3 overs.

Chasing a huge score, the Hawks got off to the worst start possible as they lost skipper David Warner on the first delivery of the innings and then lost Mark Deyal in the 2nd over. Lendl Simmons did hit a few lusty blows before he was dismissed for 35 in the 6th over. The batsmen coming in tried to keep up with the daunting asking rate before bad light forced them to go off and end the game.

The Knights won by 13 runs as Duckworth-Lewis made its first appearance in this tournament. They now face CWIB in the final tomorrow.

#5 A delayed start

Due to overnight and early morning rains, the play didn’t start on time. The outfield was wet and there were patches all over the ground as well. The tournament saw a similar situation in the 11th game when the match was abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet outfield.

However, that wasn’t the case in this game as play started about almost 3 hours after the scheduled time. The groundsmen had done a terrific job in getting the ground ready and the delayed start meant that the game was reduced to 13 overs per side.

But more importantly, the fans in King City, Canada got to see action from the all-important knockout game, even though it was only for 21.3 overs.