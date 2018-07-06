Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs CWI B Team, 10th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 06 Jul 2018, 01:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Warner made six off 12 balls in this game

Before this game, CWI B Team were that was undefeated in this tournament and was placed second on the points table. It was a battle of two table-toppers.

CWI B Team won the toss and elected to field first against Winnipeg Hawks who were stepping out onto the field for the first time under David Warner’s captaincy.

Lendl Simmons scored 45 while on the other hand, Ben McDermott who has batted decently in this tournament so far, played a quick-fire knock of 31. A 14-ball 24 from Mark Deyal propelled the Hawks to 151.

In pursuit of 152 on what seemed like a tricky surface to bat on, the CWI B Team coasted to victory as Justin Greaves and Brandon King shared a 130-run stand for the second wicket. It was their third win and they are currently the only to that is unbeaten in the tournament.

#5 David Warner leads the Hawks but his poor run with the bat continues

Warner is that kind of a player who just can’t stay out of the game and the spotlight. Whether he performs or no, the world will follow him very closely. It’s been no different even in Canada where he is playing the Global T20 tournament.

After Dwayne Bravo led Winnipeg Hawks in the first three games, he left midway through the tournament and Warner has now been handed the responsibility. However, his form with the bat didn’t change much as he failed for the fourth time in a row.

After registering scores of 1, 4 and 1 in the last three matches, Warner made six off 12 balls in this game.

He got off the mark with a boundary off the first delivery he faced but then he struggled to get the ball away on what seemed like a difficult pitch to bat on.

His struggle ended in the fourth over when he was dismissed to a stunner at long-on. It was Warner’s fourth successive single-digit score in this tournament.