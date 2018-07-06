Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs CWI B Team, 10th Match: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    06 Jul 2018, 01:13 IST

Warner made six off 12 balls in this game
Warner made six off 12 balls in this game

Before this game, CWI B Team were that was undefeated in this tournament and was placed second on the points table. It was a battle of two table-toppers.

CWI B Team won the toss and elected to field first against Winnipeg Hawks who were stepping out onto the field for the first time under David Warner’s captaincy.

Lendl Simmons scored 45 while on the other hand, Ben McDermott who has batted decently in this tournament so far, played a quick-fire knock of 31. A 14-ball 24 from Mark Deyal propelled the Hawks to 151.

In pursuit of 152 on what seemed like a tricky surface to bat on, the CWI B Team coasted to victory as Justin Greaves and Brandon King shared a 130-run stand for the second wicket. It was their third win and they are currently the only to that is unbeaten in the tournament. 

#5 David Warner leads the Hawks but his poor run with the bat continues

Warner is that kind of a player who just can’t stay out of the game and the spotlight. Whether he performs or no, the world will follow him very closely. It’s been no different even in Canada where he is playing the Global T20 tournament. 

After Dwayne Bravo led Winnipeg Hawks in the first three games, he left midway through the tournament and Warner has now been handed the responsibility. However, his form with the bat didn’t change much as he failed for the fourth time in a row.

After registering scores of 1, 4 and 1 in the last three matches, Warner made six off 12 balls in this game.

He got off the mark with a boundary off the first delivery he faced but then he struggled to get the ball away on what seemed like a difficult pitch to bat on.

His struggle ended in the fourth over when he was dismissed to a stunner at long-on. It was Warner’s fourth successive single-digit score in this tournament.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Global T20 Canada 2018 Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team David Warner Lendl Simmons
Global T20 Canada, Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks, 2nd...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Preview and Playing XI: Confident West...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Fifth T20 : Winnipeg Hawks look to...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Winnipeg Hawks
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
David Warner named replacement captain for Dwayne Bravo...
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
Steven Smith, David Warner geared up for return to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Global T20 Canada 2018
Match 8 | Mon, 02 Jul
VAN 166/6 (20.0 ov)
MON 148/10 (19.4 ov)
Vancouver Knights win by 18 runs
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 04 Jul
MON 129/6 (20.0 ov)
EDM 114/10 (19.1 ov)
Montreal Tigers win by 15 runs
MON VS EDM live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
TBA 151/8 (20.0 ov)
CWI 155/1 (17.5 ov)
CWI B Team win by 9 wickets
TBA VS CWI live score
Match 11 | Today, 03:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
Edmonton Royals
VAN VS EDM preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
CWI B Team
TOR VS CWI preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Winnipeg Hawks
Edmonton Royals
TBA VS EDM preview
Match 14 | Sun, 08 Jul, 03:00 PM
Vancouver Knights
CWI B Team
VAN VS CWI preview
Match 15 | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 PM
Toronto Nationals
Montreal Tigers
TOR VS MON preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us