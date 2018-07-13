Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Global T20 Canada, Winnipeg Hawks vs Edmonton Royals, Eliminator: 5 Talking Points

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
105   //    13 Jul 2018, 10:21 IST

Montreal Tigers v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada

After a cracking and a nail-biting first Qualifier earlier in the day, Winnipeg Hawks chased down 184 to knock Edmonton Royals in a game where the fortunes swung just one way, especially during the chase. Winnipeg Hawks might have taken the game to the final over but they were largely in control of the chase.

The trend of bowling first continued as Winnipeg Hawks skipper David Warner won the toss and inserted Edmonton Royals into bat first. The top 3 helped the Royals get off to a rousing start but an excellent comeback and pulled it back nicely in the last 10 overs which helped the Hawks restrict EDR to 183 in their 20 overs. The middle-order once again couldn’t get going and Rayad Emrit registered a four-wicket haul with other bowlers chipping in.

Chasing 184 in a knockout game, the Hawks looked in total command. David Warner and Lendl Simmons shared 76-run opening stand. Warner struck his first fifty of the tournament and Ben McDermott scored an unbeaten 39-ball 65 to take WPH home. Barring skipper Sohail Tanvir, most of the EDR bowlers were expensive and lacked any sort of control and penetration.

Winnipeg Hawks now face Vancouver Knights in the second Qualifier.

#5 David Warner returns to his fluent best

Toronto Nationals v Winnipeg Hawks: Global T20 Canada
Warner scored his first fifty of the tournament.

All eyes have been on David Warner in this Global T20 Canada. In the first round of this tournament, he registered 5 straight single-digit scores. He was also made the captain of the Winnipeg Hawks as Dwayne Bravo left the tournament mid-way through.

In this game, the Hawks were in pursuit of 184 and needed a good start. David Warner provided that start as he scored a very good 36-ball 55. He looked in good touch and he did show that he was returning to his fluent best. In his 36-ball knock, he struck 5 fours and 4 sixes.

It was a typical Warner innings where he was severe on anything short and also scored quite a few runs through the off-side. His 55 set-up the chase for the Hawks. 

Global T20 Canada 2018 Winnipeg Hawks Cricket Team Edmonton Royals Cricket Team David Warner Lendl Simmons
