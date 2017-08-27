Global T20 League 2017 Draft: Who picked whom?

The draft of Cricket South Africa's T20 Global League boasted of action, drama, and entertainment throughout the day. As the franchises battled to bring the best players to their side, the competition amongst them grew fierce.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in November whereas December 16 has been booked for hosting the finals of the inaugural season of the tournament.

A total of eight teams based out of different cities will play in the tournament. These franchises with their home ground are:

Stellenbosch Monarchs (Boland Park), Durban Qalandars (Kingsmead), Bloem City Blazers (Mangaung Oval), Cape Town Knight Riders (Newlands), Pretoria Mavericks (SuperSport Park), Nelson Mandela Bay Stars (St. George's Park), Joburg Giants (Wanderers Stadium) and Benoni Zalmi (Willowmoore Park).

South African-based businessman, Osman Osman owns the Pretoria-based franchise, Pretoria Mavericks. This team welcomed AB de Villiers as their domestic marquee player.

Five Indian owners have launched their franchises in this tournament. Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (two-time title holders in IPL) made his debut in the T20 Global League with his franchise Cape Town Knight Riders. Delhi Daredevils' owner GMR group own the Joburg Giants in this league.

Chairman of Channel 2, Ajay Sethi owns the Port Elizabeth-based team, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars with Imran Tahir and Kevin Pietersen, the English legend as Marquee players. Sushil Kumar, a Hong-Kong based businessman bought Bloem City Blazers with David Miller and Kieron Pollard as his marquee players. Pollard was also the first international marquee player named in the tournament.

Team owners from Pakistan Super League also widened their reach by acquiring teams in this Protea league.

Rana Fawad, owner of Lahore Qalandars was keen on retaining the second name of his home team and named his South African League team as Durban Qalandars. Peshawar Zalmi's owner, Javed Afridi will begin his campaign in this tournament with Benoni Zalmi.

Earlier, CSA unveiled sixteen marquee players: eight South African Internationals and eight best foreign players from International cricket.

Players bought in the auction

Benoni Zalmi - Quinton de Kock (local marquee), Jason Roy (international marquee), Albie Morkel, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal, Lungi Ndidi, David Wiese, Eddie Leie, Pite van Biljon, Leus Duplooy, Dillon du Preez, Dean Elgar,Mohammad Nawaz, George Linde, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Calvin Savage, Carmi le Roux, Tshepo Moreki

Bloem City Blazers - David Miller (local marquee), Kieron Pollard (international marquee), Dane Patterson, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Smith, Shaun Von Berg, Aaron Phangiso, Morne Van Wyk, Beuran Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan, Ryan ten Doeschate, Clyde Fortuin, Rayad Emrit, Werner Coetsee, Yaseen Vallie, Akhona Mnyaka, Keegan Petersen

Cape Town Knight Riders - JP Duminy (local marquee), Chris Gayle (international marquee), Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Rudi Second, Rory Kleinveldt, Malusi Siboto, Denesh Ramdin, Thomas Kaber, Senuran Muthusamy, Dayyaan Galiem, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima

Durban Qalandars - Hashim Amla (local marquee), Eoin Morgan (international marquee), Chris Morris, Sam Billings, Mitch McClenaghan, Bjorn Fortuin, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Junior Dala, Qaasim Adams, Migael Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh, Prenelan Subrayen, Kelly Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Daryn Dupavillon, Mthokozisi Shezi, Cody Chetty

Jo'burg Giants - Kagiso Rabada (local marquee), Brendon McCullum (international marquee), Colin Ingram, Chris Jonker, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlwukayo, Temba Bavuma, Patrick Kruger, Yasir Shah, Nicholas Pooran, Duanne Olivier, Jonathan Vandiar, Roelof van der Merwe, Andries Gous, Rabian Englebrecht, Dane Piedt, Andre Malan, Zubayr Hamza

Nelson Mandela Bay Stars - Imran Tahir (local marquee), Kevin Pietersen (international marquee), JJ Smuths, Aiden Markam, Anwar Ali, Henrich Klassen, Junaid Khan, Dawid Malan, Sisanga Magala, Heino Kuhn, Andrew Birch, Colin Ackermann, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Grant Thomson, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickleton

Pretoria Mavericks - AB de Villiers (local marquee), Dwayne Bravo (international marquee), Morne Morkel, Farhan Behardein, Dane Vilas, Roby Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Johan Botha, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Steven Finn, Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier, Khaya Zondo, Eldred Hawken, Basheer Walters, Stephan Myburgh, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Nipper

Stellenbosch Monarchs - Faf du Plessis (local marquee), Lasith Malinga (international marquee), Alex Hales, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imad Wasim, Wayne Parnell, Henry Davids, Mangaliso Mosehle, Willem Mulder, Justin Ontong, Ryan McLaren, Brendan Taylor, Lizaad Williams, Jeevan Mendis, Rowan Richards, Craig Alexander, Grant Mokoena, Kyle Simmonds