Global T20 Namibia 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

Cricket Namibia has announced the launch of a T20 competition called Global T20 Namibia at home, starting on Thursday, September 1. The Namibia national team will take part in the tournament alongside South African domestic side Lions and Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Initially, a young Bengal side, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, were expected to be the fourth team in the competition. With the BCCI not giving NOC to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), they will not participate in the tournament.

The event will be the perfect platform for Namibian players to hone their skills, with the T20 World Cup coming up in Australia later this year. After the series, the Namibia team will travel to Papua New Guinea for the CWC League 2 ODI tri-series in September 2022.

Global T20 Namibia 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 1, Thursday

Namibia vs Lions, 6.00 pm

September 2, Friday

Namibia vs Lahore Qalandars, 6.00 pm

September 3, Saturday

Lahore Qalandars vs Lions, 1.00 pm

Namibia vs Lahore Qalandars, 6.00 pm

September 4, Sunday

Lions vs Namibia, 1.00 pm

Lahore Qalandars vs Lions, 6.00 pm

Global T20 Namibia 2022: Live streaming details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Global T20 Namibia 2022: Squads

Namibia

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image courtesy: Getty)

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Shaun Fouche, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Divan La Cock, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Tangeni Lungameni, Mauritius Ngupita, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.

Lions

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International (Image courtesy: Getty)

Malusi Siboto (c), Cameron Delport, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell van Buuren, Connor Esterhuizen, Evan Jones, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli, Glen Adams, Codi Yusuf, Wandile Makwetu, Levert Manje, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks and Wiaan Mulder.

Lahore Qalandars

Hamza Nazar (c), Ahsan Bhatti, Aitizaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Jalat Khan, Jehanzeb Naveed, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Mehboob Ur Rahman, Mirza Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Shane Dadswell, Sudais Khan, Usama Mir and Usman Khalid.

