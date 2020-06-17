Goal is to get my permanent spot back with my performances, states Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has expressed his desire to nail down his position at the top of the order in Pakistan's playing eleven.

Fakhar Zaman knows that he has been inconsistent and that reflected in his poor World Cup performance, where he scored just 186 runs from 8 games. However, he is determined to not make similar mistakes again and to help Pakistan get off to flying starts once again.

"There is always pressure at every level. But I always ensure that at whichever level I play at, I don't let it affect me. My goal now is to gain my permanent spot back with my performance. Irrespective of whether I score 15-20 or a fifty or a century, I hope it helps Pakistan in that match," Fakhar Zaman told ANI in a virtual press conference.

My aim will be to bat long for the team: Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman has also struggled in the shortest format of the game, failing to reach double-figures in six T20Is that he played in 2019. Yet he has the belief that he is good enough to represent Pakistan for a long time in white-ball cricket.

If Fakhar Zaman is able to replicate the kind of innings that he played against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final on a consistent basis, it will go a long way in cementing his place at the top of the order.

"My role will remain the same - to be an aggressive player at the top. What I am saying is, I won't make those mistakes. I'll try that our run rate is about 8 or 9. My aim will be to ensure I bat long so that it helps the team. I never question myself, only people question me. It is up to the coach and the selectors and I have no role in this. You'll have to include the coach, the selectors, and the PCB. I am thankful to them and hopefully will deliver," Fakhar Zaman asserted.

Fakhar Zaman has been named in Pakistan's huge 29-man squad for the tour of England. Now it will be upto him to restore the faith shown in him by Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan squad for England tour: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah.