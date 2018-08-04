Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Golf is a battle within yourself, says Kapil Dev after being selected to play for India

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
80   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:30 IST

Media Interviews - 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Former Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev, is going to be back in action for India on the field soon, albeit in a different sport altogether.

A few days ago, it was confirmed that he was going to represent India in the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors this October in Japan. 

The Asia Pacific Senior 2018 is a tournament which is held for golfers who are above 55.

"I think its beautiful game. If you haven't played it, it's difficult to express how the game actually is. It's a game where you are challenging yourself and it is a battle within yourself. In every other sport, you are playing against somebody but in this sport, you are playing yourself and the question arises if you can do it again and again," said Kapil while speaking at the sidelines of a Louis Phillipe Celebrity Pro-Am tournament, an international golf tournament which was being held at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru on August 4.

"Imran has worked very hard for 20-odd years and he selflessly worked for his country and today he got reward for that. I hope he can keep working in the same manner," 

"Imran was a very good captain, for it was not easy to lead a team like Pakistan. Because of his brilliant captaincy, Pakistan did well. I hope he does the same for his country as Prime Minister," Kapil said

Kapil Dev led India to their first ever World Cup win in 1983, defeating West Indies in the final.

He was one of the best all-rounders to have ever played for India and was equally good with the ball as he was good with the bat.

After retiring from cricket, Kapil took to Golf as a sport and has been playing regularly in New Delhi. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate his success from cricket to golf.

Rajdeep Puri
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
